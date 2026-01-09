Transaction in Own Shares

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 144,395 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.0275 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Date of Purchase:January 08, 2026
Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased:144,395
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.32
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):14.30
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):14.0275

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,415,731 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,415,731 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquiredDaily volume weighted average price paidDaily highest price paid per shareDaily lowest price per shareTrading Venue
499813.9124$14.30$13.32ARCX
962913.9303$14.30$13.56ASPN
859414.0379$14.30$13.58BAML
77414.2920$14.30$14.26BARX
317213.9906$14.30$13.53BATS
275014.0831$14.30$13.62BATY
143314.2600$14.26$14.26BIDS
146213.9050$14.25$13.51EDGA
462813.9864$14.30$13.56EDGX
10014.1800$14.18$14.18EPRL
4573313.9636$14.30$13.52IEXG
793914.0268$14.30$13.56JPMX
90014.2733$14.30$14.26LEVL
11714.0375$14.20$13.88MEMX
60014.3000$14.30$14.30MSPL
175013.9504$14.30$13.65SGMT
1687513.9479$14.30$13.55UBSA
355214.2733$14.30$14.26VFMI
136714.0226$14.25$13.65XBOS
9714.1150$14.20$14.03XCHI
20013.8400$14.20$13.66XCIS
1427713.9872$14.30$13.51XNAS
1338213.9226$14.30$13.56XNYS
6614.1267$14.24$14.06XPSX
NYSEUSD$14.0275144,395  

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


