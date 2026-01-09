DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 144,395 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.0275 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: January 08, 2026 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 144,395 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.32 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.30 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.0275

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,415,731 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,415,731 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired Daily volume weighted average price paid Daily highest price paid per share Daily lowest price per share Trading Venue 4998 13.9124 $14.30 $13.32 ARCX 9629 13.9303 $14.30 $13.56 ASPN 8594 14.0379 $14.30 $13.58 BAML 774 14.2920 $14.30 $14.26 BARX 3172 13.9906 $14.30 $13.53 BATS 2750 14.0831 $14.30 $13.62 BATY 1433 14.2600 $14.26 $14.26 BIDS 1462 13.9050 $14.25 $13.51 EDGA 4628 13.9864 $14.30 $13.56 EDGX 100 14.1800 $14.18 $14.18 EPRL 45733 13.9636 $14.30 $13.52 IEXG 7939 14.0268 $14.30 $13.56 JPMX 900 14.2733 $14.30 $14.26 LEVL 117 14.0375 $14.20 $13.88 MEMX 600 14.3000 $14.30 $14.30 MSPL 1750 13.9504 $14.30 $13.65 SGMT 16875 13.9479 $14.30 $13.55 UBSA 3552 14.2733 $14.30 $14.26 VFMI 1367 14.0226 $14.25 $13.65 XBOS 97 14.1150 $14.20 $14.03 XCHI 200 13.8400 $14.20 $13.66 XCIS 14277 13.9872 $14.30 $13.51 XNAS 13382 13.9226 $14.30 $13.56 XNYS 66 14.1267 $14.24 $14.06 XPSX Trading venue Currency NYSE USD $14.0275 144,395

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.