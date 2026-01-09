Allegro to start production of osteoarthritis hydrogel as it prepares for clinical trials

Wallonia Minister of Economy and Employment Pierre-Yves Jeholet will perform opening ceremony on 9 January 2026

New cleanroom facility allows production of one million doses per year

Ramping up for clinical development in osteoarthritis in 2026

Supports launch of Synoglide™ in veterinary markets worldwide

Liege, Belgium – 9 January 2026 (08:30 CET) – Allegro NV, a biomedical company developing transformative nanotechnology treatments for degenerative joint disease, will officially launch production of its first microparticle hydrogel after a ceremonial opening of its cleanroom manufacturing facility on 9 January 2026. After an investment worth multiple millions of euros, the state-of-the art facility enables annual production of a million prefilled syringes per year. The production will amongst others supply partner American Regent with Synoglide™, a novel treatment for osteoarthritis in the equine market, which has been launched recently in the US, for commercialization in veterinary markets worldwide.

“We are honored that Minister Jeholet will be with us as we celebrate this moment, in recognition of the strengths of the life sciences industry in Wallonia.” said Lucas Decuypere, Chief Executive Officer at Allegro. “It makes me incredibly proud that we are starting production of our innovative product just four years after launching Allegro. We are planning to start clinical trials in 2026, aiming to hand back mobility to the hundreds of millions of people suffering from osteoarthritis around the world.”

Wallonia Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, the Digital Economy, Employment and Training Pierre-Yves Jeholet will perform the opening in the presence of senior representatives from public bodies and the life sciences industry in Belgium on Friday, 9 January 2026.

Horses are a strong translational model for humans in joint disease and Allegro is now fully focused on the human clinical development of its hydrogel technology with Hydrocelin. It is planning to launch a feasibility study in humans in the first half of 2026, which will be followed by a global registrational trial. Allegro last year signed an exclusive licensing deal Allegro signed with American Regent, a leading pharmaceutical company in the U.S. specializing in injectables for human and animal health, to commercialize its technology in veterinary markets. American Regent launched the product, Synoglide™, at the annual meeting of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) in Denver, Colorado, in December last year.

Hydrocelin contains cross-linked particles designed to act as tiny shock absorbers in the synovial fluid. Restoring the shock-absorbing capacity of the synovial fluid is intended to provide pain relief and protect cartilage in the joints. In April, Allegro presented positive preclinical data demonstrating the satisfactory safety profile of Hydrocelin at the World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (WCO) in Rome. In addition to this pyrogenicity study, the company has also demonstrated a satisfactory safety profile in preclinical studies assessing irritation, delayed sensitization and systemic toxicity.

Allegro NV (www.allegro.bio) is a private biomedical company developing transformative treatments for degenerative joint diseases based on its proprietary nanotechnology platform, INTRICATE. The company’s lead product candidate in humans, Hydrocelin, is a first-in-class, potentially disease-modifying medical device candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Allegro is preparing to initiate human clinical studies of Hydrocelin in 2026. Synoglide™, a veterinary formulation of Hydrocelin, is partnered with American Regent®, a subsidiary of Daiichi Sankyo, for further development and global commercialization, excluding the Middle-East. For more information please visit www.allegro.bio.

For further information please contact:



Allegro NV

Lucas Decuypere

Chief Executive Officer

email info@alllegro.bio



Investor Relations

Mary-Ann Chang

Cohesion Bureau

+44 7483 284 853

mary-ann.chang@cohesionbureau.com



Media Relations

Douwe Miedema

Cohesion Bureau

+352 621 562 764

douwe.miedema@cohesionbureau.com

Important information

