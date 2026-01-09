HKC Corporation Draws Strong Media Attention at CES 2026





LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKC Corporation captured strong and sustained attention at the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026), as its booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center quickly became one of the most active areas on the show floor. Guided by its global brand theme, “Powering the Next Era of Play & Creation,” HKC Corporation presented a unified yet clearly differentiated display technology showcase spanning professional creation, immersive gaming, and esports.

At the center of the HKC brand showcase was the M10 Ultra, the world’s first monitor equipped with RGB MiniLED backlighting. Featuring UHD resolution with dual refresh modes up to 165Hz and 330Hz, peak HDR brightness of up to 1600 nits, and support of BT.2020, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, and sRGB color spaces, the M10 Ultra drew sustained crowds for live demonstrations. Its precise light-and-color co-control performance received strong recognition from professional creators and high-end gaming audiences. HKC also presented the M9 Pro, the company’s first 5K AI gaming monitor, combining 5K resolution, MiniLED backlighting, Fast IPS technology, and AI-powered AIPQ image optimization to support advanced creative and gaming workflows. Additional HKC models on display, including the UG27DU, GS27UKP, and UG25SF, further demonstrated HKC’s depth across ultra-high refresh rate, OLED, and competitive esports displays.

Under the KOORUI brand, multiple OLED products attracted steady hands-on engagement. Highlights included the S4941XO 49-inch ultra-wide OLED monitor with DQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, the S3241XO 4K 240Hz OLED monitor designed for gaming and professional creation, and the X7 Plus QD-OLED display. Visitors gathered around the KOORUI area to experience immersive visuals and ultra-fast response performance firsthand.

ANTGAMER’s esports zone remained consistently active, showcasing the ANT275PQ Ultra, the ANT275ZQE OLED dual-mode monitor, and the ANT257PF, the world’s first 750Hz gaming monitor. Live gameplay demonstrations attracted competitive players and media, reinforcing ANTGAMER’s focus on ultra-high refresh rate esports performance.

Beyond product demonstrations, HKC’s booth welcomed buyers and partners from multiple overseas markets, with continuous on-site discussions reflecting strong commercial interest. Through its high-profile presence at CES 2026, HKC Corporation continues to strengthen its role in shaping the future of global display innovation.

