ANSR Announced as a Leader in Everest Group’s 2025 Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India – PEAK Matrix® Assessment

ANSR, a global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that Everest Group has acknowledged ANSR's expertise in enabling enterprises to design, establish, and scale their GCC operations in India, reinforcing the company's position in the global GCC ecosystem. Additional information on ANSR's GCC setup capabilities is available at https://ansr.com/global-capability-center/.

According to Everest Group, "ANSR continues to show maturity in enabling rapid GCC setups. Its GCC-as-a-Service model provides a standardized, fast-track approach to establishing centers, backed by deep expertise and integrated capabilities across the entire GCC setup value chain. These strengths have positioned ANSR as a Leader in Everest Group's Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025," said Akshay Mathur, Partner, Everest Group.

The recognition reflects ANSR's focus on enabling global enterprises with GCC capabilities spanning setup, operations, transformation, and carve-outs. With a proven track record of supporting more than 175 global brands, ANSR combines strategic advisory with execution excellence to accelerate setup cycles and ensure long-term scalability across diverse industry sectors. Its AI-enabled platforms further enhance speed, integration, and operational performance, helping enterprises achieve predictable outcomes across their GCC lifecycle. The company's continued leadership in this space follows its earlier industry recognition, highlighted in CXOToday's feature on ANSR's leadership in India's GCC ecosystem, underscoring the growing strategic importance of India as a GCC destination .

"This consecutive recognition from Everest Group is a powerful validation of the work we are doing with global enterprises as they reimagine how and where their critical capabilities are built. GCCs have become central to the world's digital and AI-driven transformation, and India is at the heart of that shift. At ANSR, we are committed to helping our clients unlock this opportunity with speed, scale, and confidence, powered by our AI-enabled platforms and two decades of execution expertise. We look forward to continuing to shape the future of the GCC model alongside our customers," said Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR.

ANSR's comprehensive GCC platform is designed to support organizations at every stage of their global capability development. From entity setup and talent acquisition to people consulting, HR services, payroll, workspace and infrastructure management, and legal compliance, ANSR provides end-to-end solutions that align seamlessly with enterprise goals and governance standards. With a proven record of launching over 175 GCCs, the company continues to position itself as a partner for multinational organizations looking to leverage India's dynamic GCC ecosystem for long-term capability building. Through its technology-enabled offerings, ANSR aims to deliver predictable, scalable, and future-ready outcomes for global enterprises, while helping them navigate complex operational, regulatory, and talent landscapes.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 175 GCCs built for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines strategic insight, proven execution, and proprietary technologies to help enterprises build long-term global capabilities.

As pioneers of the GCC-as-a-Service (GaaS) model and creators of the 1Wrk platform, ANSR accelerates enterprise transformation by enabling organizations to build future-ready teams in talent-rich innovation hubs. With over a decade of experience and a high-impact team of GCC specialists, ANSR delivers predictable, measurable business outcomes through world-class capability centers.

To know more, visit https://ansr.com/

