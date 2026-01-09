Convenience Store Market 2031 Outlook – A USD 1001 Bn Opportunity as APAC Leads Growth with Hyper Convenience Store Expansion says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the convenience store market valued at around USD 704 billion in 2025, is projected to grow from USD 747 billion in 2026 to USD 1001.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6%. Growth is fueled by urban migration, rising demand for quick-shopping experiences, and the integration of digital ordering, loyalty programs, and payment systems. Retailers are expanding prepared-food offerings, adding EV charging stations, and using real-time analytics to speed up restocking, boosting basket value even as fuel sales fluctuate. Active private-equity deals and M&A continue due to steady cash flows and consistent customer traffic, while regulatory incentives for alternative-energy solutions offer new revenue opportunities. Moderate competition, with top chains holding a limited share, opens room for regional and mid-tier players to gain an edge through localized strategies, diversified products, and data-driven promotions.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by rising incomes and compact urban living. Retailers in Japan and South Korea focus on hot-food offerings, cashier-less stores, and integrated digital platforms, while cross-border expansions highlight the region’s ambition. Early developments in the Middle East also signal potential for rapid growth.

North America



The North American convenience store market remains strong, fueled by integrated fuel offerings and high vehicle ownership. U.S. retailers are increasing in-store sales through premium prepared foods, while Canadian chains lead in sustainability with initiatives to minimize food waste. Ongoing mergers and acquisitions are reshaping competition across the region.

Convenience Stores Market Growth Drivers

Lottery and Digital Gaming Opportunities



The expansion of digital lottery and gaming channels is creating new revenue streams for convenience stores with minimal additional labor. Online and self-service platforms make ticket sales more accessible, while physical stores remain important for prize redemption, boosting ancillary sales. Integration with existing POS systems simplifies operations for chain retailers, and as states look for new tax income, more digital lottery approvals are expected in the near future. This trend also encourages customer engagement and repeat store visits, further enhancing overall revenue potential.

Urban Micro-Fulfilment Growth

Convenience stores are increasingly serving as last-mile hubs in dense urban areas, handling both in-store shoppers and rapid delivery orders from the same location. Strategic store acquisitions and network expansions help operators meet tight delivery windows while controlling costs. Real-time inventory tools ensure popular items remain stocked, reducing waste, and city regulations favor established retailers with physical locations, giving them a competitive edge. This approach not only boosts revenue but also strengthens customer convenience and loyalty.

Overview – Convenience Store Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size Forecast USD 1001.62 Billion (2031) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate





Key Segments Highlighted in the Convenience Stores Market Report

By Product Type

Staple Products

Impulse Products

Emergency Products

By Store Type

Kiosks

Mini Convenience Stores

Limited Selection Convenience Stores

Traditional Convenience Stores

Expanded Convenience Stores

Hyper Convenience Stores

By Ownership Model

Independent Stores

Franchise Stores

Corporate-Owned Chains

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany



France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

NORDICS

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia



South-East Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Convenience Store Companies

7-Eleven

Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K)

FamilyMart

Lawson

GS25 (GS Retail)

Wawa

Casey’s General Stores

Speedway

QuikTrip

Sheetz

Cumberland Farms

Alfamart

Oxxo (FEMSA)

Coop (Switzerland)

Reitangruppen (Narvesen, 7-Eleven Nordics)

SPAR International

Reliance Smart Point

CP All (7-Eleven Thailand)

Indomaret



Lulu Express Fresh Market

