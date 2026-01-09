VeydooMax V5 Redefines Smart Riding with AI Intelligence and Industrial-Grade Design — Now Debuting in North America at AIMExpo Anaheim





ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its highly successful debut at EICMA Milano and upcoming presentation at INTERMOT Cologne, VeydooMax is excited to bring its flagship innovation — the VeydooMax V5 AI Riding System — to North America for the first time at AIMExpo 2026. Built on the brand’s core philosophy of “Smarter Ride, Tougher Build,” the V5 sets a new standard for intelligent, durable, and seamlessly integrated motorcycle riding systems.

Engineered with automotive-grade intelligence and industrial-grade durability, the V5 showcases how hardware, AI algorithms, and a dedicated Riding OS can unite into a single platform — providing unmatched stability, responsiveness, and safety for riders.





Smarter Ride: The AI Platform Powering the V5

At the core of the V5 lies the AI Custom Platform, deeply integrated with the brand’s proprietary Riding OS to deliver fast, fluid, and lag-free performance — even during intensive tasks like navigation, 2K HDR recording, and hands-free calls.

Key intelligent features include:

- AI Imaging System — AI-driven enhancements with stabilization, HDR optimization, and superior nighttime clarity for consistently sharp footage in backlight, low-light, or bumpy conditions.

- AI Safety Assistance — mmWave radar support enables Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and Forward Collision Warning (FCW) — advanced ADAS features adapted specifically for motorcycles.

- Seamless Device Integration — Full compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and HiCar, plus a high-precision 5-mode GNSS system (GPS / BeiDou / GLONASS / Galileo / QZSS).

- Pro-Level Audio Optimization — Advanced wind-noise reduction ensures crystal-clear communication and navigation voice prompts at highway speeds.





Tougher Build: Industrial-Grade Reliability for Real-World Adventures

Built to withstand demanding riding conditions, from long-distance touring to daily commutes, the V5 offers superior structural strength and extreme environmental protection.





Key durability highlights include:

- 1000-Nit Industrial-Grade Display — Delivers vivid visibility in direct sunlight, with long-lasting anti-aging properties and fully glove-compatible, rain-optimized touchscreen operation.

- IP67 Water & Dust Resistance — Completely sealed against rain, mud, dust, and full water immersion.

- Reinforced Mecha-Inspired Body— Industrial-grade locking mechanism ensures rock-solid stability on rough terrain, while the quick-release design enables secure, tool-free detachment to deter theft.





A New Benchmark for Intelligent Riding Systems

“We’re excited to showcase the VeydooMax V5 to the North American powersports community,” said Mr. Eric Chen, Overseas Head at VeydooMax. “‘Smarter Ride’ embodies our drive for genuine intelligence and effortless user experience; ‘Tougher Build’ reflects our dedication to lasting reliability. As riders demand more automotive-level technology on two wheels, the V5 is engineered to be the ultimate trusted companion for every ride.”

Experience the V5 at AIMExpo

- Event: AIMExpo 2026

- Dates: January 7–9, 2026

- Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA, USA

- Booth: Hall B — Booth 484

About VeydooMax

VeydooMax creates cutting-edge smart-riding systems that fuse AI intelligence, rugged hardware engineering, and rider-focused design. The VeydooMax V5 AI Riding System advances the brand’s mission to elevate riding safety, performance, and connectivity — while fostering a global community of riders who demand the best from their gear.

Media Contact:

Raymond Peng

Integrated Marketing Manager

marketing@veydoomax.com

https://veydoomax.com

Follow Us:

https://www.facebook.com/veydoomax/

https://www.instagram.com/veydoomax/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4210236f-942a-47a9-a7c3-a080de9d6c90

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/237d313b-83f5-4a79-99a4-81b67b63454e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af03d595-6afe-4600-a8e6-aefe859b230d