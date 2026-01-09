Now Available: 1G Live Resin THCA Disposable By The Hemp Doctor





MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted by customers for high-quality hemp-derived THC products and vapes since 2018, The Hemp Doctor launches its newest innovation: the ZOOTED | THCA Live Resin 1G Disposable Vape, available in six iconic strains.

Each 1-gram ZOOTED disposable provides a powerful, full-spectrum 890mg cannabinoid blend, led by 764mg of THCA and rounded out with CBC (45mg), CBD (27mg), CBG (32mg), CBGA (2mg), and CBN (20mg) for a layered, full-bodied effect. The serving size is one puff, containing approximately 4.5mg of cannabinoids.

“By combining authentic THCA live resin with complementary minor cannabinoids, our vape is engineered to provide a layered experience alongside bold, strain-forward terpene flavor,” said Robert Shade, Founder and CEO of The Hemp Doctor.

The ZOOTED disposable vape pen is available in six strains: Astronaut Status, Alaskan Thunderfuck, Crunch Berries, Ice Cream Cake, Maui Wowie, and Sour Diesel. Each device provides approximately 220 smooth puffs and comes fully ready to use, with no charging required. The product is packaged in child-resistant packaging featuring a push-and-slide release mechanism.

Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are available for each individual strain, detailing cannabinoid content and safety testing conducted by third-party, DEA-certified laboratories.

The ZOOTED | THCA Live Resin Disposable Vape | 1G is now available through The Hemp Doctor’s online store and at its North Carolina retail locations. Bulk and wholesale orders are also available through The Hemp Doctor’s wholesale platform.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from the best THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta 9 gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ great reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

tara@thehempdoctor.com

+1 917-797-8347

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea6e0655-45cf-4399-b2b5-802478fa7bd8