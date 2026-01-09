Pundi AI Collaborates with OptimAI Network on Agentic AI Development

SINGAPORE, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pundi AI , the decentralised protocol transforming AI training data into community-owned assets, today announced a collaboration with OptimAI Network, the first Layer-2 Reinforcement Data Network designed to power fully autonomous Agentic AI systems.





Backed by YZi Labs through EASY Residency and supported by CMC Labs, OptimAI Network brings strong industry validation to this collaboration, which combines Pundi AI’s decentralized and verifiable data infrastructure deployed on BNB Chain with OptimAI’s community-reinforced agentic intelligence to accelerate user-owned and privacy-first AI agents at global scale.

Since launching in March 2025, OptimAI Network has expanded to more than 700,000 installed nodes and 420,000 users worldwide. Its agentic systems enable autonomous actions across the web and social platforms, positioning OptimAI as a Web3-native alternative to centralized AI operators. The project has also been recognized by CZ, who validated OptimAI’s Persona Agentic system during the Personalized AI Challenge on Binance Square.

Through this collaboration, Pundi AI will provide on-chain data provenance, community labeling, and transparent data ownership to support OptimAI’s agent and reinforcement systems. This helps ensure the AI is trained and improved using data that is open, verifiable, and owned by the community, not controlled by a single platform.

This collaboration reflects the shared belief that AI should be open, community-driven, and owned by its users. By combining decentralized data infrastructure on the BNB Chain with reinforcement-driven agentic systems, Pundi AI and OptimAI Network are laying the foundation for autonomous AI that is transparent, scalable, and aligned with human incentives.

This milestone marks another step in Pundi AI’s mission to democratize AI by transforming data into on-chain intellectual property and enabling permissionless participation in the AI economy. Further integrations and community initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.

About OptimAI Network

OptimAI Network is building a decentralized AI network for autonomous agent execution and reinforcement at scale. Backed by YZi Labs via EASY Residency and CMC Labs, the network has grown to 700,000+ installed nodes and 420,000+ users since launching in 2025, positioning OptimAI as a leading Web3-native platform for user-owned, privacy-first agentic AI.

Website: https://optimai.network

About Pundi AI

Pundi AI democratises artificial intelligence development through a decentralised suite of tools. As a member of NVIDIA Inception, Pundi AI offers a suite of tools including the Pundi AI Data platform, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Pundi AI Data Pump.

This infrastructure ensures AI development remains transparent, unbiased and resistant to monopolistic control, allowing broader participation and innovation across the industry. Pundi AI’s mission is to create an open AI ecosystem where data and development are accessible to everyone.