Aircraft Machining Industry Research Report 2025-2032, Profiles of GE, GKN, Howmet, Magellan, Mitsubishi, MTU Aero Engines, Precision Castparts, Premium AEROTEC, and Spirit AeroSystems

The aircraft machining market size was US$ 31.3 billion in 2024 and is likely to grow at a decent CAGR of 3.8% in the long run to reach US$ 43.6 billion in 2032

This report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept so that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



The aircraft machining market is driven by the aerospace industry's need for increasingly complex, lightweight, and durable components to meet performance, fuel efficiency, and emission reduction targets. Growing aircraft production to address record OEM backlogs, rising adoption of advanced machining technologies such as multi-axis CNC and hybrid additive-subtractive systems, and the expanding use of hard-to-machine materials are shaping the market landscape.

Additionally, increasing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activities for aging fleets and modernization of military aircraft programs are boosting demand for precision machining services.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to remain the largest market, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



North America is currently the largest and most dominant market for aircraft machining. This leadership is driven by the deep-rooted aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, anchored by major OEMs such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Gulfstream, as well as Tier-1 suppliers like Spirit AeroSystems, Howmet Aerospace, and PCC. With a robust network of precision machining companies, North America excels in producing complex components for engines, landing gear, and aerostructures.

The area benefits from significant investments in research and development, focusing on advanced manufacturing techniques like high-speed multi-axis milling, automation, and digital quality inspection, ensuring that its machining capabilities remain cutting-edge. Moreover, the U.S. defense budget supports a strong demand for machining in military aircraft programs, including the F-35 Lightning II, KC-46 Pegasus, and B-21 Raider, reinforcing the region's leadership in this field.



On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by the rapid growth of commercial aviation in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. The surge in passenger traffic is leading to significant fleet expansions. Indigenous aircraft manufacturing programs, such as COMAC's C919 and ARJ21 in China, Japan's SpaceJet, and India's HAL Tejas fighter, are increasing the demand for machining of both airframe and engine components.

Additionally, the region is witnessing a surge in investments in aerospace supply chains, with new machining facilities being established to support global OEMs like Airbus and Boeing, which have assembly lines in Tianjin and Nagoya. Competitive labour costs, a rise in automation, and government-supported aerospace policies are positioning Asia-Pacific as a vital hub for precision machining in the coming decade.



Key Players



The market is highly fragmented, with the top five players securing only a small share of the market. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including machining critical components, capability to process advanced materials, range of machining processes offered, production capacity, and compliance with aerospace standards etc.

Report Features

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Service portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

COVID-19 impact and its recovery curve.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

Aircraft Machining Market Assessment (2019-2032) (US$ Million)

Market Segment Analysis (2024 and 2032) (US$ Million)

Market Trend (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2032) (US$ Million)

Market Roadmap

Commercial Aircraft Projections (2018-2032)

Defense Budget Outlook (2023-2028)

Regional Jets Projections (2019-2032) (Embraer, COMAC, ATR, and Sukhoi)

Business Jets Projections (2019-2034)

Commercial Aircraft Process Deliveries (Selected Process Programs) (2018-2023)

Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis (Key Players and their Respective Shares)

Competitive Landscape (Benchmarking of Key Players in Crucial Parameters)

Key Information about the Leading Companies

Product Portfolio Mapping (Map their Presence in Different Market Categories)

Geographical Presence (Map the Geographical Presence of the Major Companies)

Collaborations, Partnerships, and Strategic Alliances, etc.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis (A Bird's Eye View of the Overall Competitive Landscape)

Strategic Growth Opportunities

Emerging Trends (Key Trends that May Shape the Market Dynamics in the Future)

Key Success Factors (Identifying Some Factors that May Help Companies to Gain Business)

Company Profiles of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

GE Aerospace

GKN Aerospace Holdings Limited

Howmet Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC)

Premium AEROTEC (Airbus Aerostructures GmbH)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.

Aircraft Machining Market, by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Aircraft Machining Market, by Process Type

Milled Parts

Turned Parts

Others

Aircraft Machining Market, by Application Type

Engine

Landing Gear

Airframe

Other Applications

Aircraft Machining Market, by Material Type

Aluminum

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Other Metals & Alloys

Aircraft Machining Market, by End-User Type

OE

Aftermarket

