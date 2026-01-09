Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Becomes Among the First U.S. Public Companies to Complete a FINRA‑Notified Blockchain‑Linked Security Distribution

MESQUITE, NV, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, NV January 9, 2026 — Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP) today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has publicly posted and notified the markets of the Company’s distribution event on its Daily List of Corporate Actions, classifying the transaction as a “Stock Dividend Payable in Another Security.” According to FINRA’s published notice dated January 8, 2026, Dogecoin Cash, Inc. is distributing restricted Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Units to holders of the Company’s common stock on a pro rata basis, with one Unit issued for each share of common stock held as of the record date, December 22, 2025. Each Unit represents a beneficial interest in one (1) DogeCoin Cash blockchain token. FINRA further indicated that no ex‑date will be set by FINRA. The Company believes this transaction may represent one of the first instances in U.S. public‑market history in which a blockchain‑referenced economic interest has been distributed to shareholders through a FINRA‑notified, DTC‑recognized corporate action, while remaining fully compliant with U.S. securities laws and established market infrastructure. “This is not a workaround, and it is not a parallel settlement system,” said David Tobias, President of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. “We deliberately worked within the existing U.S. market framework—FINRA notification, record ownership, book‑entry issuance—to demonstrate that blockchain‑linked economic interests can coexist with traditional public‑company infrastructure.” The Company further disclosed that the structure and mechanics used to effect this distribution—including the issuance of book‑entry Units representing a blockchain‑referenced economic interest through existing U.S. market infrastructure—are subject to patent‑pending methods owned or controlled by the Company and its affiliates. These methods are designed to enable compliant shareholder distributions, record ownership, and withdrawal mechanics for blockchain‑referenced assets within regulated securities markets. Dogecoin Cash, Inc. intends to actively license these patent‑pending methods to third parties, including public companies, issuers, platforms, and financial intermediaries seeking to implement similar compliant distribution frameworks. The Company encourages parties evaluating comparable structures to engage with Dogecoin Cash, Inc. to explore licensing arrangements and avoid potential infringement of protected intellectual property. The Units are restricted securities, carry no voting rights, and are distinct from the Company’s common stock. Additional details regarding the Units and their governing terms are available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP) is a public company focused on developing compliant financial and technological frameworks that integrate traditional securities markets with blockchain‑referenced economic models.



