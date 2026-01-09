Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Report 2026 | Now Available

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The reusable launch vehicle market is experiencing significant growth, poised to expand from $2.49 billion in 2025 to $2.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. This growth has been driven by private launch providers' demonstrations of reusable rocket stages, increasing demand for low-cost space access, advancements in thermal protection systems, satellite deployment growth, and propulsion reliability enhancements.

Looking forward, the market is expected to surge to $3.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include the commercialization of space, advancements in reusable spacecraft, rising demand for small- and medium-lift vehicles, increased refurbishment services, and government-industry partnerships. Key trends include advanced recovery systems, superior heat shield technologies, rapid launch turnaround capabilities, and modular launch vehicle designs.

The uptick in satellite launches is a major growth driver for the market. Global efforts to expand commercial satellite constellations for internet and telecom services have intensified demand for cost-effective and reusable launch systems. According to Space Foundation, global launch activities peaked in January 2024, with 223 launch attempts and a 50% increase in commercial launches. This growth underscores the increasing need for efficient, reusable launch vehicles.

Industry leaders are focusing on innovation, exemplified by Honda R&D Co. Ltd.'s successful 2025 test of a reusable rocket validating essential reusability technologies. Honda's initiative highlights the company's broader vision to leverage its core technological strengths in the space sector.

In corporate developments, a noteworthy merger occurred in August 2023 between Vector Acquisition Corporation and Rocket Lab, aiming to bolster space application activities and expand within the space systems ecosystem. Rocket Lab specializes in manufacturing reusable launch vehicles.

The North American region dominates the market, expected to be the fastest growing region through the forecast period. The market covers a wide array of regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

However, global trade relations and tariffs are impacting this industry. Increased tariffs on aerospace components have led to higher production costs and delayed launches, particularly affecting reusable segments. Yet, this also drives domestic production and innovation in cost-reduction strategies.

Major market players include LinkSpace Aerospace Technology, Blue Origin LLC, SpaceX, Boeing, European Space Agency, and others. The comprehensive market research report provides critical insights into market size, trends, and opportunities, equipping stakeholders with in-depth analysis for strategic decisions.

This burgeoning sector includes major countries such as the USA, China, India, and Japan, and is defined by revenues from the sale of manufactured goods like satellites and rockets. The market reflects factory-gate values, focused on consumption-generated revenues within specified geographies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



