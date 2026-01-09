Space Traffic Management Markets, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F - Increased Adoption of Advanced Lidar and Optical Sensors for Space Traffic Monitoring

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Traffic Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The space traffic management market has experienced substantial growth, rising from $17.66 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $19.39 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.8%. This expansion is fueled by increased satellite deployments that have spurred early adoption of advanced sensors for orbital monitoring, and government initiatives to tackle radio-frequency interference and orbital safety. Efforts also include the development of regulatory frameworks for on-orbit coordination and the growth of tracking networks monitoring spacecraft activities. The demand for collision-risk assessment services is significantly driving market growth due to increased orbital congestion.

Looking forward, the space traffic management market is expected to accelerate, reaching $28.52 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.1%. Key factors include the necessity for real-time satellite traffic monitoring and advancements in autonomous sensing technologies enhancing orbital precision. The integration of multi-sensor data fusion platforms is expanding situational awareness, while international efforts for regulatory harmonization aim to ensure safe and sustainable space operations. Increased commercialization of these services is notable, particularly for private satellite operators. Emerging trends also encompass the expanded use of lidar and optical sensors, active debris removal services, and sophisticated systems for collision prediction and avoidance.

The growing threat posed by space debris is a critical driver for this market. Effective space traffic management is essential to monitor and track both operational and non-operational satellites, prevent collisions, and minimize the generation of additional debris. For instance, the UK government reported in September 2024 that approximately 130 million pieces of debris between 1 mm to 1 cm are in orbit, with tens of thousands being monitored.

Innovations in space traffic management are led by companies such as Kayhan Space Inc., which launched an advanced platform featuring AI-driven collision avoidance tools. These platforms enhance satellite safety by tracking satellite positions and automating maneuver planning. Meanwhile, strategic acquisitions like GMV Innovating Solutions S.L.'s purchase of Alen Space S.L. aim to boost competitiveness and innovation in the sector.

Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Trade relations and tariffs are influencing this market, with tariff hikes on sensors elevating procurement costs. Nonetheless, these challenges are stimulating domestic manufacturing and innovation.

The space traffic management market report covers key statistics, detailed market segments, trends, and future opportunities. It provides insights into the market's regional shares and competitive landscape, shedding light on strategies needed to navigate this dynamic field. Key market players include Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, and others. The report also covers diverse geographical areas including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more.

Space traffic management encompasses technologies and regulations ensuring safe operations in space, mitigating the risks of collisions and interference. This sector's activities and applications span various orbits and serve communications, navigation, surveillance, and technological development, among other fields.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Activity: Space Situational Awareness; Space Debris Remediation; Space Orbit Management; Launch Vehicle Operation

Orbit: LEO; MEO and Elliptical; GEO

Application: Communication; Earth Observation; Navigation, Global Positioning System and Surveillance; Technology Development and Education; Other Applications

End Use: Civil and Government; Commercial; Military

Space Situational Awareness: Collision Prediction and Avoidance; Tracking and Monitoring of Space Objects; Conjunction Assessment and Reporting

Space Debris Remediation: Active Debris Removal; Debris Mitigation Technologies; Deorbiting Services

Space Orbit Management: Orbital Slot Allocation; Satellite Positioning and Maneuvering; Orbit Deconfliction

Launch Vehicle Operation: Launch Scheduling and Coordination; Traffic Management for Launch and Re-entry; Range Safety and Monitoring

