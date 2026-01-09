$1.88 Bn Digital Aerospace MRO Markets, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F: Opportunities in Adoption of AI and IoT for Predictive Maintenance, Blockchain for Traceability, and Cloud-based Suites

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Aerospace MRO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital Aerospace MRO Market Global Report 2026 offers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the expanding market. This report indicates significant growth within the digital aerospace MRO sector, providing a roadmap for trends that will influence the market over the next decade.





The digital aerospace MRO market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by technological advancements and growing demand for efficient maintenance solutions. Projected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2025 to $1.88 billion by 2030, this market is witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% in the forecast period. Key growth drivers include the integration of blockchain for improved traceability, the adoption of AI and advanced analytics for maintenance optimization, and the expansion of cloud-native MRO platforms.

Increased global air traffic and passenger numbers have amplified the demand for digital MRO solutions, designed to minimize aircraft downtime. MRO facilities, essential for maintaining aircraft safety and reliability, are increasingly using digital technologies to enhance operations. According to Eurostat, air travel in the EU saw a significant uptick, with 973 million passengers in 2023, highlighting the need for advanced MRO capabilities.

Key industry players are innovating with AI-enabled platforms to boost predictive maintenance accuracy and streamline operations. For example, Revima Group recently introduced a digital platform to enhance the exchange and leasing of aircraft components, ensuring swift transactions and reducing downtime. Similarly, AAR's acquisition of Trax exemplifies strategic moves to bolster digital solutions for aviation aftermarket services.

North America leads in the digital aerospace MRO market, with anticipated rapid growth in the coming years. The market landscape includes major players such as International Business Machines Corporation, The Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

However, global trade relations and tariffs are influencing market dynamics, particularly affecting IoT and predictive maintenance segments. Despite increased costs, these challenges are fostering local innovation and resilience in software development and digital MRO capabilities across regions.

The market's focus remains on leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain to enhance MRO operations, ensuring sustainable growth and efficiency in the aerospace sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Predictive Maintenance

AR/VR

3D Printing

AI, IoT, and Robotics

End-user

OEMs

Airlines

MROs

Subsegments:

Predictive Maintenance - Condition-Based Monitoring and Data Analytics.

AR/VR - Maintenance and Training Simulations.

3D Printing - Additive Manufacturing and Prototyping.

AI - Maintenance Optimization and Flight Operations.

IoT - Connected Systems and Sensor Networks.

Robotics - Automation in Inspection and MRO.

Others - Digital Twin, Blockchain for Supply Chain, Cybersecurity.

Companies Featured

International Business Machines Corporation.

IFS AB

Ramco Systems Corporation

Rusada Limited

The Boeing Company

Swiss AviationSoftware AG

Lufthansa Technik AG

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Oracle Corporation

Traxxall Technologies Inc.

Capgemini SE

Hexaware Technologies Limited

AVBase Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Airbus SE

Embraer S.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA

ST Engineering Ltd.

Textron Aviation Inc.

Collins Aerospace

AAR Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fho0mf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment