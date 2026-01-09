Induction Motors Market Size to Hit USD 39.15 Billion by 2033 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Induction Motors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Induction Motors Market Size is valued at USD 23.38 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 39.15 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% during 2026–2033.”

Growing Industrial Automation and Energy-efficient Manufacturing to Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the induction motor market is the expansion of industrial automation and energy-efficient manufacturing. The demand for dependable, low-maintenance induction motors increases significantly as manufacturers implement sophisticated robotics, intelligent production lines, and high-efficiency systems. These motors are crucial for contemporary automated applications because of their strong performance, low energy consumption, and extended operational life. Industrial workflows are changing as a result of this move toward automated, sustainability-focused operations, which is also greatly increasing popularity in manufacturing industries.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

WEG Electric Corp.

Nidec Corporation

Regal Rexnord / Regal Beloit Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Baldor Electric Company

Marathon Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Brook Crompton

Johnson Electric Holdings

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

Oriental Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Leroy‑Somer (Nidec Leroy‑Somer)

SEW‑Eurodrive

Induction Motors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 23.38 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 39.15 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.69 % From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Squirrel Cage, Slip Ring, Others)

• By Power Rating (Low, Medium, High)

• By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Renewable Energy, Others)

• By Voltage Type (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage)

• By End User (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, HVAC, Mining, Others)





High Energy-efficiency Compliance Costs are Hindering Market Expansion Globally

The market for induction motors is severely constrained by high energy-efficiency compliance costs, intricate retrofit requirements, and growing raw material costs. Strict efficiency requirements force manufacturers to use expensive redesigns and cutting-edge components, raising production costs. Modernization of older industrial facilities is often slowed by the high costs of integration and retrofit. At the same time, fluctuating copper, steel, and insulation prices drive up the total cost of motors.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Squirrel Cage held the largest market share of 67.42% in 2025 due to its simple design, robustness, and low maintenance requirements, making it ideal for diverse industrial applications. Slip Ring is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.84% during 2026–2033 driven by applications in heavy industries requiring high starting torque and adjustable speed control.

By Power Rating

Medium Power accounted for the highest market share of 48.27% in 2025 due to their versatility in industrial, commercial, and residential applications. High Power is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period fueled by expanding heavy industries, large-scale mining operations and renewable energy projects that require higher capacity motors for critical machinery.

By Application

Industrial dominated with a 54.63% share in 2025 due to its high demand in manufacturing plants, automotive, and process industries. Renewable Energy is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 9.21% through 2026–2033 as wind, solar and hydro projects increasingly deploy induction motors for turbines, pumps, and auxiliary machinery.

By Voltage Type

Low Voltage held the largest share of 58.34% in 2025 due to they are widely used in small and medium enterprises, HVAC systems and residential applications, providing cost-effective and reliable solutions. High Voltage is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.96% during 2026–2033 propelled by industrial upgrades, power generation and infrastructure projects requiring high-capacity, energy-efficient solutions.

By End-User

Manufacturing accounted for the largest share of 46.18% in 2025 due to it encompasses automotive, machinery, electronics and process industries, all of which require durable, reliable motors for continuous operations. HVAC is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 8.42% during 2026–2033 due to rising demand for energy-efficient climate control in commercial buildings, hospitals, and data centers.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the Induction Motors Market, holding a 42.67% market share in 2025. Growth is driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing sectors, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient motors in China, India, Japan and South Korea.

North America Induction Motors Market benefits from advanced industrial infrastructure, widespread automation, and high adoption of energy-efficient motor technologies across manufacturing, HVAC, and commercial sectors.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , ABB launched its IE5 ultra-premium efficiency low-voltage induction motors featuring a rare-earth-free design. The motors offer up to 40% lower energy losses, advanced IoT monitoring, and improved reliability for industrial applications.

, ABB launched its IE5 ultra-premium efficiency low-voltage induction motors featuring a rare-earth-free design. The motors offer up to 40% lower energy losses, advanced IoT monitoring, and improved reliability for industrial applications. In April 2025, Siemens introduced the SIMOTICS SD200 Severe Duty motor range, built for harsh industrial environments. These motors provide enhanced durability, energy efficiency, and seamless integration with automation systems for manufacturing, mining, and heavy-duty processes.

