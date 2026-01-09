$17.74 Bn Defense Drone Markets, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F - Surging Demand for Stealth Designs and Multi-mission Capabilities, with Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Drone Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Defense Drone Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the rapidly growing defense drone market. This comprehensive report projects market trends over the next decade, providing a vital roadmap for navigating this evolving landscape.

The defense drone market has witnessed robust expansion in recent years, projected to escalate from $12.75 billion in 2025 to $13.73 billion by 2026, reflecting a 7.7% CAGR. This growth is attributed to increasing military adoption of UAVs for surveillance and reconnaissance, advancements in imaging cameras and sensors enhancing intelligence capabilities, and increased deployment for border security and tactical operations. Additionally, development in RF communications and control stations supports long-range operations, while enhanced procurement of propulsion systems and altimeters boost drone performance.

Looking ahead, the defense drone market is expected to surge to $17.74 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Factors driving this growth include the expanding use of autonomous drones in complex defense missions, substantial investment in advanced sensor fusion, real-time data analytics, and next-generation propulsion technologies improving endurance and payload capacity. Moreover, heightened integration of offensive weaponry, and the growth in global defense budgets are anticipated to propel large-scale drone fleet expansion. Key market trends entail the adoption of stealth-optimized drone designs, demand for long-endurance UAV platforms, expansion of multi-mission payload integration, and advancements in battlefield communications and ruggedized sensor technologies.

The surge in defense expenditure, reaching $2.71 trillion in 2024, underscores the burgeoning demand for military drones. With increased global spending, defense drones, known for their operational flexibility and lower production costs, have become integral in military activities. Notably, the development of AI-enabled amphibious unmanned systems by companies like AquaAirX, unveils innovative approaches to defense strategies, enabling multifaceted applications across naval and commercial sectors. Meanwhile, advancements such as the Indian Navy's Extra Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicle underscore technological progress in the defense drone landscape.

Recent industry consolidations, such as Anduril Industries' acquisition of Blue Force Technologies in September 2023, emphasize the strategic emphasis on expanding autonomous systems for national security. The integration of Anduril's AI software with Blue Force's air vehicle technology illustrates a commitment to enhancing autonomous solutions tailored for defense applications.

Leading players in the market include Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, among others. Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Market dynamics are influenced by evolving trade relations and tariffs, impacting component costs and supply chains. However, these challenges also foster domestic manufacturing and technological self-reliance, presenting long-term opportunities for regional suppliers.

The defense drone market consists of sales of various types, such as fixed-wing and multirotor systems, equipped with components including sensors, RF communications, propulsion systems, and imaging cameras, among others. This market research report offers a comprehensive examination of the global defense drone industry, providing insights on market trends, regional shares, and strategic opportunities essential for stakeholders navigating this rapidly evolving sector.

