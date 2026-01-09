$114.5 Bn Air Transport MRO Markets, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F - Growth Opportunities in Predictive Maintenance, Blockchain for Secure Records, and Hybrid Models for Cost Efficiency

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Transport MRO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global air transport MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) market is on a robust growth trajectory, set to increase from $89.42 billion in 2025 to $93.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%. By 2030, it is anticipated to reach $114.15 billion, supported by a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth is driven by surging global commercial flight operations, the adoption of digital tools for streamlined MRO workflows, and the expansion of military MRO facilities aimed at enhancing fleet readiness.

Critical trends expected to shape the market include the integration of predictive maintenance utilizing IoT and sensors, the adoption of robotics in engine and component overhauls, and the implementation of blockchain for secure MRO records and parts traceability. Furthermore, AR/VR tools for technician training and condition-based maintenance strategies are gaining momentum.

Increased air travel further fuels the market growth, as evidenced by a 36.9% rise in air travel traffic reported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for 2023 compared to 2022. Major companies in the market are developing AI-powered platforms to advance operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness in maintenance practices. Lufthansa Technik's introduction of the "Technical Repetitive Examination" feature in its AVIATAR Suite exemplifies innovation, offering enhanced analysis and troubleshooting recommendations through AI technology.

AAR Corp.'s acquisition of Trax for $120 million underscores the consolidation trend and emphasizes the strategic importance of digital solutions in the MRO industry. The move is intended to merge AAR's robust aftermarket offerings with Trax's advanced fleet management software, presenting new opportunities for cross-selling.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the air transport MRO market in 2025. However, the market faces challenges from shifting global trade relations and tariffs. These factors impact operational costs for air transport MRO providers, especially in North American, European, and Asia-Pacific markets. Despite these challenges, the situation encourages localized production of critical components and fosters innovation in maintenance technologies to enhance cost efficiency.

This analysis is part of a comprehensive MRO market research report series that includes market segmentation, trends, and opportunities. The report offers a holistic view and in-depth analysis of the current and future industry scenario, spotlighting leading companies such as AAR Corp., Delta Air Lines Inc., Airbus SE, and Lufthansa Technik AG, among others.

In conclusion, as air travel continues to ascend, the MRO market is set to rise concurrently, driven by technological advancements, strategic acquisitions, and evolving industry practices. Entities involved are advised to stay abreast of industry dynamics to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

