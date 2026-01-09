Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Attracts Over 18K Investors With Halborn Audit Finalized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to expand its presence in the DeFi crypto sector as development progresses and participation grows. The project has now attracted more than 18,000 investors and has completed an independent security audit conducted by HalbornSecurity. These updates place Mutuum Finance among a group of new crypto projects moving from early planning toward concrete protocol delivery.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Building

Mutuum Finance is designed as a decentralized lending and borrowing platform. The protocol focuses on providing structured access to loans and yield through overcollateralized mechanisms. Its goal is to offer predictable and transparent financial activity without relying on centralized intermediaries.

The system is built around dual lending markets. One side uses a peer-to-contract model. In this model, users supply assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, they receive mtTokens that represent their deposits. These mtTokens increase in value over time as interest accrues from borrowing activity. The process is automated and does not require active management from depositors.

The second side of the protocol uses a peer-to-peer borrowing model. Borrowers deposit collateral and borrow against it within defined loan-to-value limits. Liquidation rules apply if collateral values fall below required thresholds. This structure is intended to protect liquidity providers and maintain protocol stability.

Borrow interest rates are derived from utilization. When liquidity is abundant, rates remain lower. When liquidity tightens, rates increase to encourage repayments and new deposits. In certain conditions, stable borrowing rates may be available for users who prefer predictable repayment costs.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Considerations

Mutuum Finance plans to support stablecoin lending as a core use case. USDT is listed among the initial supported assets. Stablecoins are often used in lending protocols to reduce volatility exposure and provide predictable borrowing behavior. This can be useful during periods of market uncertainty or sideways trading.

The roadmap also includes layer-2 integration. Layer-2 networks can reduce transaction fees and improve transaction speed. For lending platforms, lower costs can help attract more users and increase overall activity. While specific networks have not yet been confirmed, the inclusion of layer-2 plans suggests an emphasis on scalability and accessibility.

Security Review and Launch Plans

Security is a key consideration for lending protocols. Mutuum Finance has completed an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol by Halborn Security. The audit reviewed core components such as liquidity pools, borrowing logic, and liquidation mechanisms.

In addition to the Halborn review, Mutuum Finance holds a 90/100 score on the CertiK token scan. The project has also announced a $50k bug bounty program focused on identifying code vulnerabilities. These measures are intended to reduce technical risk ahead of broader testing and deployment.

According to official statements , Mutuum Finance is preparing the V1 release of its lending and borrowing protocol. The first deployment is planned for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026. Initial functionality will include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot.

ETH and USDT are expected to be the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. The testnet phase is designed to allow public interaction with the protocol before a future mainnet release. Launch timing for mainnet deployment has not yet been finalized.

Structure and Participation

The MUTM token presale began in early 2025 and follows a staged pricing model. Each phase has a fixed price and a fixed allocation. As demand fills a phase, the presale advances to the next stage with a higher token price.

To date, Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $19.6M. The number of holders has grown to more than 18,800 addresses. Around 825M MUTM tokens have been sold so far.

The total token supply is set at 4B MUTM. Of this amount, 45.5% or roughly 1.82B tokens are allocated for the presale. MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, which represents 5% of the total presale allocation. From the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01, the token price has increased by about 300%. The project structure references a launch price of $0.06.

Mutuum Finance also operates a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature is designed to encourage ongoing engagement rather than single transactions.

Current Position in the DeFi Crypto

Mutuum Finance enters the market as a new crypto project focused on lending infrastructure rather than narrative-driven features. Its progress through audits, testnet preparation, and steady presale participation places it among new crypto projects moving toward operational readiness.

While future adoption will depend on execution and market conditions, current developments suggest that Mutuum Finance is transitioning from early planning into active testing. As Q1 2026 approaches, further updates around V1 deployment and protocol performance are expected to provide additional clarity on its role as a next crypto project within the DeFi lending space.

