Aviation MRO Market Report 2026-2030 and 2035: Opportunities in Adoption of AI-driven Predictive Maintenance, and Outsourcing to Specialized Third-party Providers

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation MRO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aviation MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) market has witnessed substantial growth recently and is projected to expand significantly in the coming years. The market size is anticipated to increase from $83 billion in 2025 to $88.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth trajectory is driven by the expanding global aircraft fleet, stringent regulatory requisites for comprehensive repair and maintenance activities, and the proliferation of MRO facilities aimed at enhancing turnaround times and parts availability.

Technological advancements, notably in diagnostic technologies, have improved the detection of wear and structural issues, further driving the market. The sector is set to reach $114.51 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6%. Predictive maintenance solutions leveraging AI, increased outsourcing to third-party providers, and the development of advanced materials necessitating specialized repair techniques are propelling this growth.

Leading industry players are increasingly integrating AI and data analytics to drive operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance aircraft safety. For example, Ramco Systems Ltd launched Aviation Software 6.0 in September 2024, introducing AI-driven insights for Maintenance and Engineering and MRO operations. This highlights the trend toward digitalization and automation within the sector.

The market's landscape is also being shaped by strategic acquisitions, such as Airbus Helicopters acquiring ZF Luftfahrttechnik, which enhances MRO capabilities. North America remains the largest market, but regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe are also experiencing significant growth, despite challenges like tariffs increasing operational expenses. These tariffs are prompting local sourcing and investments in cost-efficient maintenance technologies.

Prominent companies in the aviation MRO market include Delta Airlines Inc., AAR Corp., Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, among others. These industry leaders are pivotal in shaping current and future market dynamics, guided by trends such as remote monitoring, automated inspection drones, and eco-friendly maintenance practices.

The aviation MRO market report offers in-depth insights into global market size, trends, and competitive landscape. It provides a comprehensive view, covering regions such as North America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries including the USA, China, India, and Germany emphasized.

Despite the challenges posed by shifting trade relations and tariffs, the market remains dynamic, fostering innovation and strategic partnerships in MRO capabilities. As the industry navigates these changes, the focus remains on technological integration, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $88.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $114.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Service Type: Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Modification, and others.

By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jet, others.

By End User: OEM, Aircraft Operator, others.

Subsegments:

Engine Overhaul

Airframe Maintenance

Line Maintenance

Modifications

