Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Report 2026 | Now Available with Latest Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The satellite launch vehicle market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $20.21 billion in 2025 to $22.74 billion in 2026, driven by a CAGR of 12.6%. This growth is primarily due to the rising demand for satellite deployment in communication and earth observation, an increase in government-led space programs, advancements in multi-stage propulsion technologies, and the expansion of commercial satellite operators. The market is further bolstered by the heightened use of launch vehicles for scientific and interplanetary missions.

Looking to the future, the market size is expected to expand to $36.12 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.3%. Contributing factors include the development of reusable launch vehicle technologies, driving cost reduction and market competitiveness, as well as an increasing demand for small satellite constellations, stimulating higher launch frequency. Global collaboration and investments in heavy-lift launch systems also play a critical role in supporting deep-space and large-payload missions, with advancements in mission planning and operations enhancing overall efficiency.

The frequency of satellite launches is rising, further propelling the market. Notably, January 2024 saw record global launch activity with 212 successful missions, marking a 50% increase in commercial launches compared to 2022, as reported by the Space Foundation. One notable trend is the advancement of reusable launch vehicle technology, as exemplified by Relativity Space's Terran R launch in April 2023, leveraging cutting-edge 3D-printed technology for enhanced launch capabilities.

Strategic acquisitions also shape the market landscape, such as Vast's acquisition of Launcher in February 2023, which expands Vast's portfolio and capabilities in liquid rocket engine products and on-orbit testing of space station components. Major players in this evolving market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Boeing Company, among others, who continue to lead in innovation and technological advancements.

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market in 2025 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region globally during the forecast period. This dynamic growth is set against the backdrop of changing trade relations and tariffs, which have increased production costs but also driven local manufacturing investments, opening new opportunities for regional growth.

The satellite launch vehicle market report covers a comprehensive analysis, including market statistics, regional shares, competitor insights, and trends. Market values reflect the revenues generated by enterprises from the sale of related goods and services.

Major Features:

Comprehensive market analysis including size, growth, segmentation, and regional insights.

Explore trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI innovations that are reshaping the market.

Examine key regulatory frameworks and the effects of government policies on market dynamics.

Utilize historical and forecast data to understand market evolution and identify strategic opportunities.

Detailed competitive landscape analysis identifies leading players, key financial dealings, and market shares.

Access to a company scoring matrix to evaluate and rank companies based on performance parameters.

Scope Highlights:

Launch Type: Single Use or Expendable, Reusable

Single Use or Expendable, Reusable Subsystems: Structure, Guidance, Navigation and Control Systems, Telemetry, among others

Structure, Guidance, Navigation and Control Systems, Telemetry, among others Payload: < 500 Kg, 500-2,500 Kg, >2,500 Kg

< 500 Kg, 500-2,500 Kg, >2,500 Kg Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO) Application: Civil and Military Satellite Launch

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Airbus SE

Bellatrix Aerospace Private Limited

Masten Space Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Innovative Solutions In Space B.V.

Indian Space Research Organisation

Blue Origin LLC

Arianespace SA

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

ArianeGroup

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales

United Launch Alliance LLC

ROSCOSMOS

Antrix Corporation

Astra Space Inc.

CAS Space

Eurockot Launch Services

Firefly Aerospace Inc.

International Launch Services (ILS)

LinkSpace

HyImpulse Technologies Corporation

OneSpace

PLD Space

Stratolaunch Systems LLC

Virgin Orbit LLC

