Aviation MRO Software Market Report 2026 with Long-term Forecast to 2030 and 2035

The aviation MRO software market has witnessed consistent growth, projected to expand from $7.15 billion in 2025 to $7.48 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%, and further reaching $8.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4%. This growth trajectory is propelled by increased digitalization in aviation maintenance, growing complexities in aircraft systems necessitating reliable digital records, and expansion of global commercial fleets demanding scalable maintenance tools. Furthermore, early integration of predictive diagnostics enhances maintenance planning, while stringent regulatory requirements boost software adoption.

Key growth drivers for the coming years include the shift towards cloud-based platforms enabling real-time fleet management, the adoption of AI-driven predictive maintenance, and integrated supply-chain and inventory control modules in MRO software. Additionally, digital twin technologies are supporting advanced maintenance optimization, and there's an increasing demand for unified systems focused on operational efficiency and minimized downtime. Major trends anticipated are predictive maintenance diagnostics, integrated fleet management solutions, real-time compliance monitoring, inventory optimization, and cloud-based scheduling.

With significant aircraft deliveries projected, notably Boeing forecasting 42,595 new commercial aircraft by 2042, the aviation MRO software market is poised for substantial growth. These deliveries emphasize the critical role MRO software plays in facilitating data-driven maintenance strategies, optimizing inventory, setting preventive maintenance schedules, and handling technical data.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on innovation, with AI-based modules being a prime area of development to gain competitive advantages. For example, EmpowerMX's EMX Vision, introduced in October 2023, is an AI-powered module enhancing MRO planning and execution through accurate predictions of maintenance needs and durations.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market; in March 2023, AAR CORP acquired Trax USA Corp. to enhance its aircraft MRO capabilities. This move is expected to integrate advanced fleet management software to improve efficiency and enable data-driven operations.

The competitive landscape features major players like IBM, Lufthansa Technik AG, Oracle Corporation, and more, while North America holds the largest market share, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. However, global trade relations and tariffs are altering these dynamics, prompting changes in costs and encouraging local solutions while affecting segments reliant on precision tools.

Conclusively, the global aviation MRO software market is comprehensively detailed in recent reports, offering insights into market size, trends, opportunities, and a detailed analysis of the current and future industry scenario. These insights are crucial for stakeholders aiming to navigate the evolving landscape of aviation MRO software effectively.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Flatirons Solutions Inc.

Rusada Aviation Software

Sopra Steria

Aviation InterTec Services

General Electric Company

Bytzsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aerosoft Systems Inc.

Lufthansa Technik AG

Tracware Limited

IFS AB

Oracle Corporation

Swiss Aviation Software

The Boeing Company

Ramco Systems

HCL Technologies Limited

AerData BV

IBS Software Private Limited

SAP SE

Communications Software (Airline Systems) Limited

ATP Inc.

CAMP Systems International Inc.

AMOS Group AG

Infor Global Solutions

Dassault Systemes SE

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies

