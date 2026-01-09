KunlunMeta Partners with AMD to Shine at CES

Las Vegas, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 6, 2026 (local time), the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicked off grandly in Las Vegas, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking center stage as the core highlight of the exhibition. Hunan KunlunMeta Artificial Intelligence Application Software Co., Ltd. (KunlunMeta), a Chinese startup specializing in AI, made its debut at this global tech gala. Lauded as the "Oriental Meta" for its full-stack General Artificial Intelligence (AGI) technology matrix, the company emerged as the most watched Chinese AI innovator at the event.





Deep Collaboration with AMD: Creating an AI Super Terminal

The fruit of deep synergy between KunlunMeta and AMD is the groundbreaking "GPT-Station AI Super Mobile Terminal." More than a mere hardware upgrade, this product integrates GPT-Station’s powerful multi-agent productivity platform with the exceptional energy efficiency of AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+395 chip, aiming to liberate professional-grade AI computing power from desktops and truly fit it into users’ portable backpacks.

As KunlunMeta’s first global mobile device embedded with a complete "Multi-Agent Collaborative Operating System," it enables users to locally access a "portable team" of professional AI agents specialized in research, content creation, programming, design, and other fields—no cloud connection required. Through natural language commands, users can accomplish complex tasks such as drafting market analysis reports, generating and debugging code, and creating multi-modal content. This capability is underpinned by KunlunMeta’s self-developed KunlunKVS engine and chip-level optimization for AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+395, delivering sustained high performance in a compact form factor.





This collaboration marks a pivotal step in shifting generative AI applications from "cloud-assisted" to "edge-centric." The GPT-Station AI Super Mobile Terminal ensures full local data processing and privacy security, while its mobility eliminates the constraints of fixed workstations. Professionals such as journalists, consultants, engineers, and designers can now access a complete AI productivity ecosystem during business trips, on-site assignments, or whenever inspiration strikes. It is no longer just a tool, but a portable "digital think tank" and "collaboration hub," poised to revolutionize the workflow of high-end professionals and usher in a new era of mobile AI productivity.

Full-Stack Technical Prowess: China’s AI Transitions from Follower to Rule-Shaper

As the global AI race enters a critical phase, a Chinese AI startup is quietly reshaping the competitive landscape with its impressive "full-stack independent R&D" capabilities. KunlunMeta’s vertical R&D strength—spanning from underlying infrastructure to upper-layer intelligent applications—signifies that Chinese AI forces are evolving from technical followers to participants in defining core rules.

KunlunMeta’s confidence stems from its disruptive technical architecture. Its self-developed TransformerX heterogeneous algorithm reduces memory usage in large model training by 80% and inference latency by 78%, breaking through the efficiency bottlenecks of traditional paradigms. More notably, its ScaleFusionMoS model achieves a single-card 768K ultra-long context processing capability, outperforming leading international models in multiple key performance metrics. This is not mere parameter chasing, but a generational advantage in computing efficiency and cost established through foundational innovations such as the "KunlunKVS Compute-Native Engine."





Genuine rule participation is reflected in shaping the industrial ecosystem. KunlunMeta is among the first batch of AI companies in China to obtain full-stack certification for Huawei Ascend, deeply engaging in the development of the domestic computing power ecosystem. Its "AI Training-Inference Integrated Machine" hardware has entered core sectors including government and enterprises, healthcare, and manufacturing, forming a closed loop from technology to market. At the capital level, the company has secured strategic investments from Jiushong Shanhe Fund (founded by Guan Jinsheng, known as the "Godfather of China’s Securities"), as well as industry leaders CRRC Times Investment and Aeonmed Medical, building a collaborative network of "technology + industry + capital."

From overcoming underlying computing power bottlenecks to defining hardware-software integrated product standards, and integrating into mainstream industrial ecosystems, KunlunMeta’s path reveals a new principle: in the AGI era, full-stack independent technical depth and open collaborative ecological capabilities are becoming the new pass to participate in and even define industry rules. This is not just the breakthrough of a single company, but a harbinger of the profound evolution of China’s AI innovation model.







