HTX Releases 2025 Recap and 2026 Outlook Report: Trading Volume Steadily Grows and Longtermism Defines the Next Expansion Cycle

Amid the global macroeconomic uncertainty and the evolving crypto technology cycle, 2025 marked a profound transition for the digital asset market, shifting from sentiment-driven trading toward structural rebalancing. As short-term speculation gradually gave way to a renewed scrutiny of security, liquidity, and sustainable value, the competitive edge of leading exchanges shifted accordingly, from traffic-driven growth to long-term operational resilience. Recently, HTX officially released its 2025 Recap and 2026 Outlook report, offering a comprehensive review of its 2025 performance, ecosystem development, and forward-looking strategy.



According to the report, HTX delivered robust growth last year across core metrics, such as user base, trading volume, and compliance. By year-end, the platform's global registered user base exceeded 55 million, with 6 million new users added during the year. Annual cumulative trading volume reached approximately $3.3 trillion, representing a 39% year-on-year increase, while net capital inflows totaled $608 million. Throughout the year, HTX maintained a zero-security-incident record and was named to Forbes' "World's Most Trustworthy Crypto Exchanges of 2025."

Spot Trading Expands Steadily as Smart Tools Emerge as a New Growth Engine

Despite a volatile market, HTX's spot trading business demonstrated consistent growth. In 2025, cumulative spot trading volume exceeded 1.9 trillion USDT, up nearly 30% year over year.

The report highlights that smart trading tools are reshaping user behavior. Annual trading volume generated by spot trading bots increased 97% year on year, while assets allocated to these bots doubled. Notably, stablecoin-based grid trading volume surged 352%, and major-asset grid trading rose 122%. By reducing manual intervention through automation, spot trading bots have become a critical instrument for users navigating volatile market conditions.

New Listing Strategy Spotlights "First-Mover Value" and Forward-Looking Market Penetration



HTX 2025｜Alpha Opportunities

In 2025, HTX listed 166 new assets, marking a strategic shift away from short-term sentiment chasing toward narrative identification and early-stage asset selection.

The report notes that HTX successfully captured first-mover advantages across multiple sectors, including memecoin, AI, and crypto financial infrastructure. Assets such as TRUMP, PIPPIN, and M delivered multi-fold gains following their initial listings on HTX. In parallel, HTX took the lead in compliance-oriented and stablecoin narratives by listing USD1, WLFI, and U. Through stricter screening standards and a consistent listing cadence, HTX is increasingly differentiating itself as a platform highlighting initial listings.

Futures Trading Scales Further as Product and Liquidity Improve in Tandem

In terms of futures business, HTX recorded a $1.4 trillion futures trading volume in 2025, representing approximately 50% year-on-year growth, with the volume increasing on a monthly basis. By introducing multiple top-tier market makers and optimizing trading structures, liquidity depth and stability for core futures contracts such as BTC and ETH continued to improve. Over 120 futures-related feature upgrades were completed during the year, covering order placement, funding rate display, risk management, and more.

Product innovation also accelerated. Futures Grid was upgraded to version 2.0, attracting over 30,000 monthly active users, while the Copy Trading system advanced to version 4.0, introducing the Smart Copy feature and fund isolation mechanism to further lower participation barriers. Meanwhile, the Multi-Assets Collateral mode supports more assets as margin, accounting for over 60% of total futures trading volume, significantly improving capital efficiency.

Multi-Layer Capital Management Continues to Energize the Platform Ecosystem

To serve diverse risk profiles and capital usage scenarios, HTX further refined its Earn, Margin, and Collateral Swap (formerly Crypto Loans) product suite in 2025, building a multi-layer capital management framework spanning conservative yield generation and high-efficiency trading. According to official data, HTX Earn served over 600,000 users during the year, supporting more than 300 digital assets. Margin and Collateral Swap products were upgraded in asset coverage, capital efficiency, and risk controls, reinforcing the platform's professional trading ecosystem.

Alongside product maturity, high-frequency, structured asset campaigns played a key role in driving engagement and activity. In 2025, HTX hosted over 300 campaigns featuring trending assets and major trading tools, attracting more than one million participants. Flagship initiatives such as Launchpool and Futures Trading Contests boosted liquidity and market depth while strengthening user retention and community vitality.

Security and Compliance Remain Cornerstones of Long-Term Trust



HTX 2025｜Global Licensing & Compliance Progress

Security and compliance continue to underpin HTX's long-term strategy. Throughout 2025, HTX made continuous efforts to strengthen these capabilities. Monthly Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves reports were published, showcasing reserve ratios above 100% for all major assets. Notably, USDT reserves increased by approximately 150% over the year, reflecting growing user confidence and asset retention.

On the compliance front, HTX made steady progress in multi-jurisdictional licensing. The platform became one of the first two global digital asset exchanges eligible to apply for Pakistan's virtual asset license. Meanwhile, it advanced licensing and regulatory cooperation in key markets including the Middle East and Australia. Investments in anti-money laundering and anti-crypto crime systems further strengthened the compliance foundation of its global operations.

2026 Outlook: Advancing Core Trading Scenarios with Steady Evolution

At the outset of a new market cycle, HTX outlined its 2026 priorities: a continued focus on spot trading, futures, and OTC markets, deeper product improvement, and enhanced user experience. The platform will also work to improve capital efficiency, enhance security and compliance, and promote long-term ecosystem growth through HTX DAO, research, and investment frameworks.

As emphasized in the report, true growth comes from respect for time. In the rapidly evolving crypto landscape, HTX is moving forward at a more deliberate and resilient pace, toward the next stage shaped by longtermism.

