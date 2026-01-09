Former White House Insider Examines America’s Untapped Mineral Resources and a Changing Policy Landscape

Washington, D.C., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A video presentation featuring economic analyst and former government advisor Jim Rickards is now available for public viewing, examining how large portions of America’s mineral and resource base have remained undeveloped — and why recent legal and policy changes may begin to alter that reality.

The presentation focuses on federal land, mineral rights, and long-standing regulatory barriers that have limited domestic production of critical materials. Rickards outlines why these issues are drawing increased attention and how changes in interpretation and enforcement could influence economic activity in the years ahead.

The video provides viewers with a clear overview of how U.S. resource policy has evolved, why access to domestic minerals has been restricted for decades, and what appears to be shifting now.

Video Presentation Available for Viewing

In the presentation, Rickards walks viewers through the historical framework governing federal land and mineral development, explaining how regulations and permitting rules have slowed or blocked access to large resource deposits across the country.

Rather than focusing on short-term political debates, the video places current developments in a longer historical context, showing how access to natural resources has played a key role in past periods of American growth and industrial expansion.

Rickards explains that many materials essential to infrastructure, manufacturing, and modern technology exist in the United States in significant quantities, but have remained largely undeveloped due to legal and regulatory constraints.

The presentation is intended for audiences interested in:

U.S. economic and policy trends

Domestic resource development

Supply chain and manufacturing issues

Long-term market and structural shifts

Plus investments in this space





A Different View of America’s Resource Position

A central theme of the presentation is Rickards’ argument that America’s resource position is often misunderstood. He challenges the idea that the United States lacks natural resources, pointing instead to publicly available assessments that document extensive mineral deposits on federal land.

Rickards refers to this as “embedded value” — not a formal fund, but a concentration of physical assets that have not yet been fully developed or reflected in economic output.

According to the presentation, recent court rulings and regulatory changes may begin to reduce the time and complexity involved in approving major resource projects, potentially increasing domestic production over time.

Rickards emphasizes that his analysis is based on observable policy actions and historical precedent, rather than forecasts or speculation.

Why Attention Is Increasing

The presentation explains why this topic is receiving renewed focus. Rickards notes that changes in regulatory authority and permitting standards could shorten approval timelines that have historically delayed projects for decades.

In the video , he compares the current environment to earlier moments in U.S. history when changes in land and resource policy led to periods of rapid development, job creation, and industrial growth.

He also points out that today’s materials are closely tied to national priorities such as energy reliability, manufacturing capacity, and supply chain security, giving the issue broader economic importance.

Economic Implications Beyond Resource Development

While mining and resource access are discussed directly, Rickards frames the broader implications in economic terms. He explains how increased access to domestic resources can influence production costs, employment, trade balances, and long-term economic resilience.

The presentation also discusses the historical role of partnerships between government and private companies in developing large-scale national assets, noting that similar approaches have been used during past periods of expansion.

Rickards makes clear that developments are still unfolding and that outcomes will depend on future policy decisions, market conditions, and implementation.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to U.S. government agencies and financial institutions. He has advised on matters involving national security, economic policy, and financial risk, and has worked with the Pentagon, intelligence community, and central banks.

He is the author of multiple bestselling books on economics and geopolitics and is known for explaining complex policy and market issues in clear, practical terms. His video presentation examines how changes in U.S. resource policy could shape economic conditions moving forward.