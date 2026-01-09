RadNet, Inc. to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 14th, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Gregory Sorensen, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer and Kees Wesdorp, President & CEO of RadNet Digital Health will be presenting at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. PST.

A live webcast of RadNet's presentation can be accessed through the following link, https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317344-radnet-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true [jpmorga n .metameetings.net]

and is available for replay viewing.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date:

Time:

Location: Wednesday, January 14th, 2026

10:30 a.m. PST

The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA



About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 407 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. www.radnet.com

Contacts:

RadNet, Inc.

Jane Mazur

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

585-355-5978

jane.mazur@radnet.com

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800