Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Board Changes
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) announces that Keith Mullins, Chair of the Company, will be retiring from the Board following the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2026, having been a Director of the Company since September 2005.
The Board have commenced recruitment for a new Non-Executive Director and will provide an update in due course.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17