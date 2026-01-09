Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Board Changes

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) announces that Keith Mullins, Chair of the Company, will be retiring from the Board following the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2026, having been a Director of the Company since September 2005.

The Board have commenced recruitment for a new Non-Executive Director and will provide an update in due course.

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17