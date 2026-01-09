Board Changes

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Board Changes

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) announces that Keith Mullins, Chair of the Company, will be retiring from the Board following the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2026, having been a Director of the Company since September 2005.

The Board have commenced recruitment for a new Non-Executive Director and will provide an update in due course.

For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


Recommended Reading

  • January 08, 2026 07:00 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 5 January 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 37.3 pence per share. For...

    Read More
  • January 07, 2026 10:25 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 December 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 37.2 pence per share. For...

    Read More