$150+ Bn Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from $48.87 billion in 2024 to $87.51 billion by 2029, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.36%. By 2034, the market is expected to reach an impressive $153.16 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.84%. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as increasing demand for efficient transportation infrastructure, rising global e-commerce volumes, and a heightened focus on supply chain resilience.

Regional analysis reveals that North America led the market accounting for 40.01% of the global total in 2024, amounting to $19.55 billion. Following North America, Asia Pacific is projected to be a significant growth driver, with CAGRs of 15.53% expected from 2024 to 2029. The Middle East will also see substantial growth at a CAGR of 13.18%, followed by Africa and South America.

The market's competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with numerous small players. In 2024, the top 10 competitors accounted for 12.96% of the market share. Oracle Corporation emerged as the largest player, capturing 4.03% of the market, followed by SAP SE and IBM Corporation. Other notable players include Blue Yonder, Infor Inc., and Amazon Web Services.

Segment analysis in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market highlights transportation management systems (TMS) as the dominant segment, representing 32.96% or $16.1 billion of the total in 2024. The TMS segment is expected to register strong growth at a CAGR of 13.44% through 2029. By enterprise size, large enterprises lead with a 62.34% share in 2024, yet small and medium enterprises are anticipated to grow faster, with a CAGR of 15.13% during the same period.

Within end-user segments, manufacturing holds the largest share at 28.33%. However, the retail and consumer goods sector is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 14.35% during 2024-2029. The USA is identified as a market with significant growth potential, poised to add $12.16 billion to its market size.

Market trends emphasize the adoption of AI-powered mobile platforms for operational efficiency and real-time decision-making. Moreover, strategies like integrating autonomous freight technologies, enhancing cloud supply chain management (SCM), and offering modular solutions are gaining traction. Hybrid-cloud manufacturing execution systems (MES) are also being prioritized for improved efficiency.

To capitalize on growth opportunities, companies in this market are advised to focus on AI-driven integration to enhance supply chain agility, cloud-based SCM adoption, and modular solutions for scalability. Expanding into emerging markets as well as maintaining a presence in developed markets is crucial. Companies should also consider value-based pricing strategies and digital promotion to strengthen market position and capture the momentum in retail and consumer goods.

Markets Covered:

By Solution: TMS, WMS, Sourcing and Procurement, SCP, MES

TMS, WMS, Sourcing and Procurement, SCP, MES By Enterprise Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

SMEs, Large Enterprises By End-User: Various sectors including Retail, IT, Manufacturing, and more

Key Companies:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Blue Yonder

Infor Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $48.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $153.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.

GEP Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Korber AG.

Project44

Alibaba Cloud

JD.com

Geek+

Cainiao

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu

Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

Sony Network Communications

Coupang

Lotte Global Logistics

CJ Logistics

WiseTech Global

Dematic

Shippit

Locus.sh

FarEye

Zoho Inventory

Anchanto

Kinaxis

aCommerce

Deliveree

Inteluck

Shipsy

Logivan

Transporeon

Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS)

Mandata

Kaleris

Aptean

INFORM GmbH

Flexis AG

Generix Group

Softeon

Quintiq (A Dassault Systemes Company)

Zebra Technologies

Descartes Systems Group

NOYTECH Supply Chain Solutions

Solvo

Efleet

LogistyX

Freight Technologies

Cart.com

Trimble Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Libera, Inc

Rose Rocket

Metro Supply Chain

Nulogy Corporation

Accenture PLC

Infosys Limited

Alphabet Inc

Amadgaran

Kalaban Logistics and Supply Chain

Intelichain

Ewave Mobile

Bringg

Loginno

Moovex

AutoFleet

Khazenly

Naqla

Yalla Fel Sekka (YFS)

Flextock

Suplyd

Mylerz Co

Kobo360

OmniRetail

