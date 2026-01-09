$150+ Bn Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from $48.87 billion in 2024 to $87.51 billion by 2029, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.36%. By 2034, the market is expected to reach an impressive $153.16 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.84%. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as increasing demand for efficient transportation infrastructure, rising global e-commerce volumes, and a heightened focus on supply chain resilience.
Regional analysis reveals that North America led the market accounting for 40.01% of the global total in 2024, amounting to $19.55 billion. Following North America, Asia Pacific is projected to be a significant growth driver, with CAGRs of 15.53% expected from 2024 to 2029. The Middle East will also see substantial growth at a CAGR of 13.18%, followed by Africa and South America.
The market's competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with numerous small players. In 2024, the top 10 competitors accounted for 12.96% of the market share. Oracle Corporation emerged as the largest player, capturing 4.03% of the market, followed by SAP SE and IBM Corporation. Other notable players include Blue Yonder, Infor Inc., and Amazon Web Services.
Segment analysis in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market highlights transportation management systems (TMS) as the dominant segment, representing 32.96% or $16.1 billion of the total in 2024. The TMS segment is expected to register strong growth at a CAGR of 13.44% through 2029. By enterprise size, large enterprises lead with a 62.34% share in 2024, yet small and medium enterprises are anticipated to grow faster, with a CAGR of 15.13% during the same period.
Within end-user segments, manufacturing holds the largest share at 28.33%. However, the retail and consumer goods sector is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 14.35% during 2024-2029. The USA is identified as a market with significant growth potential, poised to add $12.16 billion to its market size.
Market trends emphasize the adoption of AI-powered mobile platforms for operational efficiency and real-time decision-making. Moreover, strategies like integrating autonomous freight technologies, enhancing cloud supply chain management (SCM), and offering modular solutions are gaining traction. Hybrid-cloud manufacturing execution systems (MES) are also being prioritized for improved efficiency.
To capitalize on growth opportunities, companies in this market are advised to focus on AI-driven integration to enhance supply chain agility, cloud-based SCM adoption, and modular solutions for scalability. Expanding into emerging markets as well as maintaining a presence in developed markets is crucial. Companies should also consider value-based pricing strategies and digital promotion to strengthen market position and capture the momentum in retail and consumer goods.
Markets Covered:
- By Solution: TMS, WMS, Sourcing and Procurement, SCP, MES
- By Enterprise Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises
- By End-User: Various sectors including Retail, IT, Manufacturing, and more
Key Companies:
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- IBM Corporation
- Blue Yonder
- Infor Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|367
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$48.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$153.16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- IBM Corporation
- Blue Yonder
- Infor Inc.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc.
- E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.
- GEP Corporation
- Amazon Web Services
- Korber AG.
- Project44
- Alibaba Cloud
- JD.com
- Geek+
- Cainiao
- NEC Corporation
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.
- Sony Network Communications
- Coupang
- Lotte Global Logistics
- CJ Logistics
- WiseTech Global
- Dematic
- Shippit
- Locus.sh
- FarEye
- Zoho Inventory
- Anchanto
- Kinaxis
- aCommerce
- Deliveree
- Inteluck
- Shipsy
- Logivan
- Transporeon
- Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS)
- Mandata
- Kaleris
- Aptean
- INFORM GmbH
- Flexis AG
- Generix Group
- Softeon
- Quintiq (A Dassault Systemes Company)
- Zebra Technologies
- Descartes Systems Group
- NOYTECH Supply Chain Solutions
- Solvo
- Efleet
- LogistyX
- Freight Technologies
- Cart.com
- Trimble Inc
- Microsoft Corporation
- Libera, Inc
- Rose Rocket
- Metro Supply Chain
- Nulogy Corporation
- Accenture PLC
- Infosys Limited
- Alphabet Inc
- Amadgaran
- Kalaban Logistics and Supply Chain
- Intelichain
- Ewave Mobile
- Bringg
- Loginno
- Moovex
- AutoFleet
- Khazenly
- Naqla
- Yalla Fel Sekka (YFS)
- Flextock
- Suplyd
- Mylerz Co
- Kobo360
- OmniRetail
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9ta8b
