Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare Payer Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Opportunities in Claim Automation, Risk Modeling, Payer-provider Collaborations, and Cloud-based Solutions

The artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare payer market is experiencing impressive growth, with its size projected to expand from $2.43 billion in 2024 to $2.89 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. This growth has been catalyzed by increasing healthcare data volumes, the rising adoption of digital health platforms, and an escalating need for cost-effective healthcare solutions. Further driving this expansion is the growing use of predictive analytics, a heightened focus on fraud detection and prevention, and the rising demand for personalized healthcare services.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to burgeon to $5.74 billion by 2029, with a slightly reduced but strong CAGR of 18.7%. This anticipated growth stems from increased emphasis on value-based care models, an uptick in healthcare expenditure, burgeoning payer-provider collaborations, and a focus on improving member engagement. Notable trends include advanced natural language processing, development of AI-based claims automation, and innovations in predictive risk modeling and explainable AI.

The surge in healthcare data is a critical growth driver, enabling AI technologies to enhance decision-making through data-driven insights, optimizing fraud detection, risk assessment, and claims management. For example, the UK's NHS aims to reach 100% adoption of electronic health records by 2025, a testament to the digitalization wave sweeping the healthcare sector.

Key companies in this market, such as CVS Health Corporation, are innovating with AI-powered tools to streamline patient navigation and improve member experience. In a notable move, Cohere Health Inc. recently acquired ZignaAI Inc., a specialist in payment integrity and revenue optimization, signaling the market's evolving focus on operational efficiency through AI.

Major players include industry giants like Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Accenture plc., among others, driving innovations in this field. North America is currently the largest region in the market, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing, reflecting global shifts and investments in healthcare technologies.

The industry is adapting to rapid economic and trade changes, although challenges such as U.S. tariffs and trade tensions in 2025 have impacted costs and supply chains for critical medical devices and pharmaceuticals. In response, the sector is diversifying sourcing strategies and advocating for tariff exemptions to mitigate healthcare delivery disruptions.

This market overview provides crucial insights into current and future scenarios for AI in healthcare payers, analyzing industry size, regional dynamics, competitive landscapes, and strategic opportunities. The evolution of AI applications across administrative, financial, and clinical domains signifies a transformative era, enhancing claims processing, fraud detection, member engagement, and cost management through innovative solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global





Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Technology: Machine Learning (ML); Natural Language Processing (NLP); Other Technologies

Deployment: Cloud; on-Premises

Application: Claims Processing Optimization; Fraud Detection and Prevention; Revenue Management; Member Engagement; Risk Adjustment; Workflow Automation; Other Applications

Subsegments:

Software: Predictive Analytics Platforms; Claims Management Solutions; Fraud Detection Systems; Risk Assessment Tools; Member Engagement Solutions

Services: Implementation and Integration Services; Consulting Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Training and Education Services; Managed Services

Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture plc.

Oracle Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Wipro Limited

SAS Institute Inc.

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Firstsource Solutions Limited

Innovaccer Incorporated

Cohere Health Incorporated

Softheon

MST Solutions LLC

Lyric AI Incorporated

Inovaare Corporation

Codoxo

Iatros Health Incorporated

Alaffia Health Incorporated

