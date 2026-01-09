|Series
|RIKB 38 0215
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|01/14/2026
|01/14/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|11,936
|2,895
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.650
|/
|6.540
|102.570
|/
|2.752
|Total Number of Bids Received
|29
|15
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|13,436
|4,145
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|21
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|21
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.650
|/
|6.540
|102.570
|/
|2.752
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.150
|/
|6.480
|102.670
|/
|2.723
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.650
|/
|6.540
|102.570
|/
|2.752
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.943
|/
|6.500
|102.618
|/
|2.738
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.150
|/
|6.480
|102.670
|/
|2.723
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.400
|/
|6.570
|102.480
|/
|2.778
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.893
|/
|6.510
|102.592
|/
|2.746
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.13
|1.43
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
