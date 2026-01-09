Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 38 0215RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 01/14/202601/14/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 11,9362,895
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.650/6.540102.570/2.752
Total Number of Bids Received 2915
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 13,4364,145
Total Number of Successful Bids 2111
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2111
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.650/6.540102.570/2.752
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.150/6.480102.670/2.723
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.650/6.540102.570/2.752
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.943/6.500102.618/2.738
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.150/6.480102.670/2.723
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.400/6.570102.480/2.778
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.893/6.510102.592/2.746
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.131.43

Recommended Reading