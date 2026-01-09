$178+ Bn Smart Materials Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Materials Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Smart Materials Market is set for remarkable growth, expanding from approximately $63.09 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $178.06 billion by 2034. This expansion represents a steady rise with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.67% from 2024 to 2029 and a CAGR of 10.20% from 2029 to 2034. This growth trajectory is fueled by key advancements across consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, and wearable technology sectors.

The historic growth drivers included consumer electronics demands, aerospace and defense sector expansion, advancements in material science and nanotechnology, and the proliferation of wearable technology. Meanwhile, factors such as raw material scarcity and limited technical expertise posed challenges. In the forecast period, increased emphasis on energy-efficient solutions, augmented use in automotive and transportation, expansion of Industry 4.0, and healthcare applications are expected to propel market growth.

North America held the largest market share in 2024, with Asia Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region going forward. The Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe markets are predicted to achieve impressive CAGR growths of 14.41% and 12.50%, respectively. Within the competitive landscape, Evonik Industries AG dominated with a 7.63% market share.

The smart materials market segments by product type into piezoelectric materials, electro-rheostatic, magneto-rheostatic, shape memory materials, among others. Piezoelectric materials lead this segmentation. However, shape memory materials are expected to witness the fastest growth with a robust CAGR of 17.95% from 2024 to 2029. Similarly, within the application type segment, actuators and motors currently lead, but sensors are projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 16.67% in the same period. The defense and aerospace segment dominates end-user applications, with healthcare emerging as a burgeoning segment growing at a CAGR of 17.12% between 2024 and 2029.

Strategic opportunities abound, particularly in the shape memory materials segment, predicted to achieve an increase of $11.8 billion by 2029, and in actuators and motors, expected to gain $19.77 billion in sales. The defense and aerospace sector opportunities predict a $13.38 billion gain by 2029, with substantial growth anticipated in the USA with an increase of $11.48 billion.

Tapping into emerging market trends, companies are innovating with large-format electrochromic glazing, lead-free ultrasonic flow metering, and biodegradable shape-memory resins. Strategic partnerships and operational expansions, alongside competitive pricing and B2B promotions, are recommended paths for market players to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 386 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $63.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $178.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Evonik Industries AG

3M Company

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Toray Industries Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Kyocera Corporation

QinetiQ Group

Honeywell International

Evonik Industries

TDK Corporation

AMETEK

Schott

APC International

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Nippon Steel Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation

Baoji Hanz Metal Material Co., Ltd.

Sinocera Piezotronics

Zibo Yuhai Electronic Ceramic Co., Ltd

TJ Piezo

He-Shuai Ltd

Xinghua Huayu Electronics Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Kolon Industries

LG Chem Ltd.

Samsung SDI

Hanwha Advanced Materials

SKC

CeramTec

CTS Corporation

SAES Getters

PI Ceramic GmbH

Smart Material

ARMOR Group

Ionix Advanced Technologies

Fluid-o-Tech S.r.l.

Solvay

Advanced Material Development Ltd (AMD)

Smart Polymers Sp. z o.o

Admatis Ltd

Smart Plastic Kft

Meta Materials Inc.

Goodfellow Inc.

Smart Planet Technologies

Memry Corporation

Dow Inc.

The Pi Group

Smarter Alloys

Matrix Technology Ltd

Instituto Nacional de Tecnologia Industrial

Y-TEC

Embraer

Braskem

LNLS / Sirius

Aleron Advanced Materials

Fraunhofer Chile Research

Centro de Investigacion Minera y Metalurgica

Universidad de los Andes

Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria

Centro de Desarrollo e Investigacion de Materiales

PayaPlast Iranian Company

Smart Resilin

Axiv Materials

Smart Materials LabToray Industries Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Kyocera Corporation

QinetiQ Group

Honeywell International

Evonik Industries

TDK Corporation

AMETEK

Schott

APC International

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Nippon Steel Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation

Baoji Hanz Metal Material Co., Ltd.

Sinocera Piezotronics

Zibo Yuhai Electronic Ceramic Co., Ltd

TJ Piezo

He-Shuai Ltd

Xinghua Huayu Electronics Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Kolon Industries

LG Chem Ltd.

Samsung SDI

Hanwha Advanced Materials

SKC

CeramTec

CTS Corporation

SAES Getters

PI Ceramic GmbH

Smart Material

ARMOR Group

Ionix Advanced Technologies

Fluid-o-Tech S.r.l.

Solvay

Advanced Material Development Ltd (AMD)

Smart Polymers Sp. z o.o

Admatis Ltd

Smart Plastic Kft

Meta Materials Inc.

Goodfellow Inc.

Smart Planet Technologies

Memry Corporation

Dow Inc.

The Pi Group

Smarter Alloys

Matrix Technology Ltd

Instituto Nacional de Tecnologia Industrial

Y-TEC

Embraer

Braskem

LNLS / Sirius

Aleron Advanced Materials

Fraunhofer Chile Research

Centro de Investigacion Minera y Metalurgica

Universidad de los Andes

Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria

Centro de Desarrollo e Investigacion de Materiales

PayaPlast Iranian Company

Smart Resilin

Axiv Materials

Smart Materials Lab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv5o4i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment