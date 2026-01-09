$178+ Bn Smart Materials Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Materials Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Materials Market is set for remarkable growth, expanding from approximately $63.09 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $178.06 billion by 2034. This expansion represents a steady rise with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.67% from 2024 to 2029 and a CAGR of 10.20% from 2029 to 2034. This growth trajectory is fueled by key advancements across consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, and wearable technology sectors.
The historic growth drivers included consumer electronics demands, aerospace and defense sector expansion, advancements in material science and nanotechnology, and the proliferation of wearable technology. Meanwhile, factors such as raw material scarcity and limited technical expertise posed challenges. In the forecast period, increased emphasis on energy-efficient solutions, augmented use in automotive and transportation, expansion of Industry 4.0, and healthcare applications are expected to propel market growth.
North America held the largest market share in 2024, with Asia Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region going forward. The Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe markets are predicted to achieve impressive CAGR growths of 14.41% and 12.50%, respectively. Within the competitive landscape, Evonik Industries AG dominated with a 7.63% market share.
The smart materials market segments by product type into piezoelectric materials, electro-rheostatic, magneto-rheostatic, shape memory materials, among others. Piezoelectric materials lead this segmentation. However, shape memory materials are expected to witness the fastest growth with a robust CAGR of 17.95% from 2024 to 2029. Similarly, within the application type segment, actuators and motors currently lead, but sensors are projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 16.67% in the same period. The defense and aerospace segment dominates end-user applications, with healthcare emerging as a burgeoning segment growing at a CAGR of 17.12% between 2024 and 2029.
Strategic opportunities abound, particularly in the shape memory materials segment, predicted to achieve an increase of $11.8 billion by 2029, and in actuators and motors, expected to gain $19.77 billion in sales. The defense and aerospace sector opportunities predict a $13.38 billion gain by 2029, with substantial growth anticipated in the USA with an increase of $11.48 billion.
Tapping into emerging market trends, companies are innovating with large-format electrochromic glazing, lead-free ultrasonic flow metering, and biodegradable shape-memory resins. Strategic partnerships and operational expansions, alongside competitive pricing and B2B promotions, are recommended paths for market players to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|386
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$63.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$178.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Evonik Industries AG
- 3M Company
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- BASF SE
- Covestro AG
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Arkema S.A.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Kyocera Corporation
- QinetiQ Group
- Honeywell International
- Evonik Industries
- TDK Corporation
- AMETEK
- Schott
- APC International
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- FUJIFILM Corporation
- Baoji Hanz Metal Material Co., Ltd.
- Sinocera Piezotronics
- Zibo Yuhai Electronic Ceramic Co., Ltd
- TJ Piezo
- He-Shuai Ltd
- Xinghua Huayu Electronics Co. Ltd
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
- Kolon Industries
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Samsung SDI
- Hanwha Advanced Materials
- SKC
- CeramTec
- CTS Corporation
- SAES Getters
- PI Ceramic GmbH
- Smart Material
- ARMOR Group
- Ionix Advanced Technologies
- Fluid-o-Tech S.r.l.
- Solvay
- Advanced Material Development Ltd (AMD)
- Smart Polymers Sp. z o.o
- Admatis Ltd
- Smart Plastic Kft
- Meta Materials Inc.
- Goodfellow Inc.
- Smart Planet Technologies
- Memry Corporation
- Dow Inc.
- The Pi Group
- Smarter Alloys
- Matrix Technology Ltd
- Instituto Nacional de Tecnologia Industrial
- Y-TEC
- Embraer
- Braskem
- LNLS / Sirius
- Aleron Advanced Materials
- Fraunhofer Chile Research
- Centro de Investigacion Minera y Metalurgica
- Universidad de los Andes
- Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria
- Centro de Desarrollo e Investigacion de Materiales
- PayaPlast Iranian Company
- Smart Resilin
- Axiv Materials
