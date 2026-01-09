$4.11 Bn Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Rear-View Mirror Electronics Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The smart rear-view mirror electronics market is experiencing rapid growth, expected to expand from $2.27 billion in 2024 to $4.11 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6%. This growth is driven by rising consumer demand for vehicle safety, increased vehicle production, government-imposed safety regulations, and growing urban traffic congestion. Key factors such as the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), expansion of electric and autonomous vehicles, and regulatory initiatives promoting enhanced driver safety are also contributing to market expansion.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-based capabilities, and the adoption of 5G and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication are key trends shaping the market. Additionally, the development of lightweight, energy-efficient designs for electric vehicles and the growth of subscription-based and modular mirror technologies underline the industry's dynamic nature. The growing popularity of connected vehicles, which offer real-time data exchange with external systems, is further propelling the demand for these advanced technologies. These systems integrate with vehicle connectivity features, enhancing visibility, navigation assistance, and safety monitoring.

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for smart rear-view mirror electronics, supported by significant technological advancements and rising vehicle production. Major players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Denso Corporation, and Gentex Corporation are investing in innovative solutions like mirrors with 360-degree video recording, further enhancing driver safety and awareness. In July 2023, Rydeen Mobile Electronics Inc. launched the 360 VIEW-SPL, a smart rearview mirror featuring 360-degree surround video recording, underscoring the industry's focus on improving situational awareness and safety.

The ongoing trade tensions and rising tariffs, particularly in the U.S., are impacting the electronics sector. Companies are mitigating these challenges by relocating assembly operations to tariff-exempt countries, increasing inventory buffers, and redesigning products to reduce dependency on restricted materials. Major mergers, such as Gentex Corporation's acquisition of VOXX International Corporation in April 2025, highlight strategic efforts to expand market reach and capabilities.

The smart rear-view mirror electronics market report provides comprehensive data on industry size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. It covers key regions worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Countries such as Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA are key players in the market landscape.

Overall, the smart rear-view mirror electronics market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in vehicle connectivity, safety features, and regulatory support. The industry's future will be shaped by continued technological innovation and strategic market developments, offering substantial opportunities for companies and stakeholders globally.

By Product Type: Display Mirrors, Camera-Based Mirrors, Sensor-Integrated Mirrors, Other Product Types

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global



