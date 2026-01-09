Food Biotechnology Market Size to Exceed USD 85.20 Billion by 2035, Driven by Sustainability, AI, and Functional Nutrition

Ottawa, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food biotechnology market size stood at USD 32.55 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 35.84 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 85.20 billion by 2035. A report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the steady rise from 2025 onward indicates accelerating commercialization and wider acceptance of biotech solutions across both developed and emerging food manufacturing ecosystems.

The market is observed to grow due to higher demand for functional, organic, and healthier food options with extended shelf life. Higher demand for procedures such as fermentation, enzyme technology, and genetic engineering for the extended shelf life of foods and beverages, along with their high-end quality, also helps to fuel the market’s growth.

Key Highlights of the Food Biotechnology Market

By region, North America led the food biotechnology market with highest share of 38% in 2025.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By region, Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period.

By type, the synthetic biotechnology-derived products segment dominated the food biotechnology market in 2025.

By type, the transgenic crop segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the animal segment dominated the food biotechnology market in 2025.

By application, the plant segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.



“According to Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB, Food biotechnology is transitioning from process optimization to value creation. Enzymes, fermentation platforms, and AI-enabled strain development are now central to improving yields, lowering waste, and meeting clean-label expectations across global food supply chains,”

Higher Demand for Sustainability is helpful for the Growth of the Food Biotechnology Industry

The food biotechnology market is expected to grow due to higher demand for sustainability, enhanced food nutrition, and enhanced demand for food safety. The market also observes major growth, mainly due to factors such as higher demand for nutritional elements, made possible with the help of nutritional enzymes. The enzymes are helpful to enhance the dough stability, enhance the texture and flavor of the dough, and produce an appealing final product.

Higher demand for food safety and security, along with higher research and development, also fuels the growth of the market. The biotechnology industry also ensures enhanced shelf life of the product, leading to its higher demand by consumers with hectic schedules, allowing them to store the product and use it whenever required, further fueling the growth of the market. Food biotechnology also helps the crops to deal with changing climatic conditions and lowers the possibility of any damage, which is helpful for the growth of the market.

Technological Advancements are helpful for the Growth of the food biotechnology market

Technological advancements in the form of smart packaging, AI, ML, CRISPR gene editing, and various other techniques help to fuel the growth of the market. Such technological advancements also help to enable and enhance product traceability, enhance product efficiency, and enhance the formulation of plant-based alternatives, further fueling the growth of the food biotechnology market. The segment also ensures the maintenance of sustainability and eco-friendly practices. which are further helpful for the growth of the market. Technological advancements also ensure better yields and pest resistance, further fueling the growth of the market.

New Trends of the Food Biotechnology Market

Higher demand for plant-based alternatives and lab-grown meat options by health-conscious consumers is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Technological advancements such as AI, R&D, robotics in processing, blockchain for supply chain transparency, and IoT sensors for smart farming are also vital factors for the growth of the market.

Practicing sustainability in the form of upcycling food waste, using carbon in food production, and using biodegradable packaging also propels the market’s growth.

Customized diets and tailored nutrition options as per the lifestyle of a consumer are another major factor for the growth of the food biotechnology industry.

Advanced preservation techniques to extend the shelf life of different types of food options also help to fuel the growth of the market.



Recent Developments in Food Biotechnology Market

In September 2025, the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) announced it plans to launch ASM Food Microbiology. It will be a journal dedicated to advancing research on microbial safety, fermentation, spoilage, and biotechnological innovations in food systems.

In August 2025, Indian Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Science and Technology (MoS&T), launched India’s first ‘National Biofoundry Network’ and ‘Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment (BioE3) Challenge for Youth. The event marks the 1-year completion of BioE3 Policy in Delhi, India.

AI Impact in the Food Biotechnology Market

Artificial intelligence is being applied across the food biotechnology market to accelerate strain selection, optimize fermentation parameters, and improve yield predictability in enzyme, protein, and metabolite production. Machine learning models are increasingly used to analyze genomic and metabolic pathway data to identify high-performing microbial strains faster than conventional trial-and-error methods, reducing R&D timelines in industrial fermentation. AI-driven process control systems are also deployed in bioreactors to monitor variables such as pH, temperature, oxygen transfer, and nutrient flow in real time, enabling adaptive adjustments that improve batch consistency and reduce input waste.

In downstream processing, AI supports purification optimization by modeling separation efficiency and minimizing loss of target compounds. From a regulatory and safety perspective, AI assists in predictive risk assessment by identifying contamination patterns and stability risks before scale-up, aligning with food safety expectations set by bodies such as the Food and Agriculture Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Overall, AI strengthens cost control, scalability, and compliance across food biotechnology operations, making it a critical enabler for commercial viability rather than a peripheral digital add-on.

Product Survey of the Food Biotechnology Market

Food Biotechnology Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of Food Biotechnology Market?

Higher demand for food safety, quality, and elevated nutritional levels is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Higher demand for organic, sustainable, and functional food options enriched with healthy enzymes also helps to fuel the market’s growth. Such options are also nutrient-dense and help to manage the nutritional profile of consumers, further fueling the growth of the market. Biotech crops also help to enhance sustainability and lower reliance on pesticides, water, and fertilizers, further fueling the growth of the market. Higher demand for plant-based options and plant-based alternatives also helps to enhance the growth of the market.

High Costs and Detailed Infrastructure Slowing the Growth of the Market

Higher costs involved in developing the infrastructure for developing biotechnology foods are one of the major restraints in the growth of the food biotechnology market. Higher costs involved in research and development, navigating a complex supply chain, and maintenance of the technologically advanced infrastructure also hamper the growth of the market.

Multiple Benefits of GMOs Aiding Market’s Growth

One of the major opportunities for the growth of the market is Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs). Such organisms help to enhance crop yields, enhance their nutritional value, and lower dependency on pesticides, enhancing their shelf life, further fueling the growth of the market. Such advancements also help to lower the wastage and help to enhance the nutritional quality of yields, which is helpful for the market’s growth. They also help to make the yields protective enough to manage any form of climatic conditions or damage.

Food Biotechnology Market Regional Analysis

North America led the Food Biotechnology Market in 2025

North America dominated the food biotechnology market in 2025, due to higher demand for tailored and customized nutritional options, which help enhance their nutritional profile. Higher demand for organic, functional, and customized options by health-conscious consumers following the health and wellness trends in the region is another major factor for the growth of the market. Increased government initiatives, elevated R&D, and improved formulation of lab-grown meats also help to enhance the market’s growth in the region. The US has a major role in the growth of the market due to technological advancements in the region, such as AI, cellular agriculture, innovation in functional foods, and other similar options.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseen Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period, mainly due to factors such as advancements in fermentation, alternative protein options, waste reduction, functional foods, and various other supportive factors. The market in the region also observes growth due to advanced food biotechnology and advancements in it, fueling the growth of the market. India has made a major contribution to the growth of the market of the region due to enhanced government initiatives, a booming economy, enhanced R&D, and a higher focus on functional ingredients.





Europe is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period, mainly due to factors such as increasing EU government policy support, sustainable food production, and innovation in alternative proteins. Higher demand for sustainable and clean-label approaches, along with enhanced shelf life of food options, also helps to fuel the market’s growth in the region. Germany has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to improving technological advancements, higher R&D, increased EU support, and other similar initiatives.

Trade Analysis for the Food Biotechnology Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Industrial food enzymes used in baking, dairy processing, brewing, and starch conversion are commonly traded under HS 3507 (enzymes; prepared enzymes).

used in baking, dairy processing, brewing, and starch conversion are commonly traded under HS 3507 (enzymes; prepared enzymes). Microbial cultures and starter cultures for dairy, fermented foods, and beverages are typically declared under HS 3002 when classified as cultures or HS 2102 for yeasts and prepared fermentation starters, depending on formulation and intended use.

for dairy, fermented foods, and beverages are typically declared under HS 3002 when classified as cultures or HS 2102 for yeasts and prepared fermentation starters, depending on formulation and intended use. Fermentation-derived food ingredients , including organic acids such as lactic acid and citric acid produced via microbial fermentation, are commonly traded under HS 2918 and HS 2915.

, including organic acids such as lactic acid and citric acid produced via microbial fermentation, are commonly traded under HS 2918 and HS 2915. Single-cell proteins, microbial biomass, and fermentation-derived proteins for food applications are often cleared under HS 2106 as food preparations not elsewhere specified.

for food applications are often cleared under HS 2106 as food preparations not elsewhere specified. Processing aids and bio-preservatives derived from biotechnology processes are typically traded under HS 3824 when not classified elsewhere.



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

China : Largest exporter by volume of food enzymes, organic acids, and fermentation intermediates, supported by large-scale industrial fermentation capacity and cost-competitive production.

: Largest exporter by volume of food enzymes, organic acids, and fermentation intermediates, supported by large-scale industrial fermentation capacity and cost-competitive production. Denmark : Major exporter of high-value food enzymes and microbial solutions for dairy, baking, and beverages, supported by long-standing industrial biotechnology expertise.

: Major exporter of high-value food enzymes and microbial solutions for dairy, baking, and beverages, supported by long-standing industrial biotechnology expertise. United States : Exporter of proprietary enzyme systems, cultures, and fermentation-based ingredients linked to advanced biotech R&D and food processing integration.

: Exporter of proprietary enzyme systems, cultures, and fermentation-based ingredients linked to advanced biotech R&D and food processing integration. Germany: Exporter of specialty enzymes, fermentation inputs, and biotech processing aids aligned with stringent food safety and quality standards.

Top Importers (Demand Centres)

United States : Significant importer of specialized enzymes, cultures, and fermentation-derived ingredients not produced domestically at scale, particularly for processed and functional foods.

: Significant importer of specialized enzymes, cultures, and fermentation-derived ingredients not produced domestically at scale, particularly for processed and functional foods. European Union : Strong intra-EU and extra-EU imports driven by dairy, bakery, brewing, and plant-based food manufacturing.

: Strong intra-EU and extra-EU imports driven by dairy, bakery, brewing, and plant-based food manufacturing. India : Growing importer of food biotechnology inputs used in dairy processing, nutraceutical-linked foods, and industrial baking where domestic fermentation capacity remains limited.

: Growing importer of food biotechnology inputs used in dairy processing, nutraceutical-linked foods, and industrial baking where domestic fermentation capacity remains limited. Brazil: Imports fermentation-derived food ingredients and enzymes to support large-scale meat processing, beverage production, and starch processing. (Source: https://www.gov.br/mdic)

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

High-volume enzymes and organic acids are shipped via containerized sea freight from fermentation hubs in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Temperature-sensitive microbial cultures and specialty enzymes often require cold-chain logistics and insulated packaging.

High-value or time-sensitive biotech inputs may be shipped by air freight to ensure activity stability and batch integrity.

Regional distribution centers handle dilution, formulation, repackaging, and regulatory labeling prior to downstream food manufacturing use.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Processed food expansion : Growth in packaged, fermented, and functional foods directly increases demand for biotech-derived inputs.

: Growth in packaged, fermented, and functional foods directly increases demand for biotech-derived inputs. Yield and efficiency gains : Food manufacturers adopt enzymes and cultures to improve processing efficiency and reduce waste.

: Food manufacturers adopt enzymes and cultures to improve processing efficiency and reduce waste. Clean-label reformulation : Biotechnology-derived solutions replace chemical additives in response to regulatory and consumer pressure.

: Biotechnology-derived solutions replace chemical additives in response to regulatory and consumer pressure. Scale advantages : Countries with large fermentation infrastructure dominate export flows due to lower unit costs.

: Countries with large fermentation infrastructure dominate export flows due to lower unit costs. Intellectual property concentration: Proprietary strains and enzyme systems shape trade dependence for importing countries.



Regulatory, Quality, and Market-Access Considerations

Food biotechnology products must comply with food safety authorities covering strain safety, allergenicity, and production controls.

Genetically modified microorganisms used in production are regulated even when not present in the final product.

Dossiers covering manufacturing processes, toxicology, and stability are often required prior to import approval.

Labeling and traceability requirements affect market access, particularly in the EU and select Asian markets.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

National biotechnology strategies and fermentation infrastructure programs support export capacity development.

Food safety modernization programs influence approval timelines and compliance costs.

Sustainability and waste-reduction policies indirectly stimulate adoption of enzyme-based and fermentation-derived solutions.



Food Biotechnology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 10.1% Market Size in 2026 USD 35.84 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 39.46 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 52.66 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 85.20 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Food Biotechnology Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The synthetic biotechnology-derived products segment dominated the food biotechnology market in 2025, as the segment focuses on maintaining sustainability and eco-friendly practices by various means. It helps to lower the carbon footprint of manufacturers, further fueling the growth of the market. The segment also allows manufacturers to prepare novel food preparations to enhance their nutritional value, further fueling the growth of the market. Synthetic biology also enables food manufacturers to develop dietary-centric options, further propelling the growth of the industry.

The transgenic crops segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment focuses on making the yields pest-resistant, lowering dependency on herbicides or pesticides, and other similar supportive factors. The segment also ensures that the yields are strong enough to manage harsh climatic conditions, further expanding the market’s growth.

Application Analysis

The animal segment led the food biotechnology market in 2025, as the segment majorly targets the improvement of livestock efficiency and focuses on human disease research. The segment also observes growth as it targets tools for producing therapeutic proteins and sources for genetic enhancement, such as better nutrition and disease resistance in milk or meat. Selective breeding and genetic modification create animals with improved food efficiency and disease resistance and faster growth, which are other major factors propelling the growth of the market.

The plant segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, as plants are the fastest-growing foundation in the market, allowing solutions for enhanced nutrition, sustainability, and food security through creating plant-based medicines and novel ingredients. The segment also has a major contribution in the growth of the food biotechnology market, as it helps to improve crop yields, allows breeding for resilience and genetic modification, and transforms raw agricultural products into efficient, safe, and high-value components and sources.

Top Companies in the Food Biotechnology Market

AquaBounty Technologies : AquaBounty specializes in genetically engineered Atlantic salmon designed for faster growth and resource efficiency. Its land-based aquaculture model supports food security, sustainability, and reduced environmental impact, positioning the company at the forefront of biotech-enabled protein production

: AquaBounty specializes in genetically engineered Atlantic salmon designed for faster growth and resource efficiency. Its land-based aquaculture model supports food security, sustainability, and reduced environmental impact, positioning the company at the forefront of biotech-enabled protein production BASF SE : BASF is a global leader in agricultural biotechnology, offering enzyme solutions, crop protection, and biotech-enhanced ingredients. Its strategic focus on sustainable agriculture and bio-based innovations strengthens food system resilience and supports clean-label and efficiency-driven food production.

: BASF is a global leader in agricultural biotechnology, offering enzyme solutions, crop protection, and biotech-enhanced ingredients. Its strategic focus on sustainable agriculture and bio-based innovations strengthens food system resilience and supports clean-label and efficiency-driven food production. Dow AgroSciences LLC : Dow AgroSciences focuses on biotechnology-driven crop solutions that improve yield, pest resistance, and stress tolerance. The company’s innovations contribute to reduced chemical inputs and enhanced agricultural productivity, supporting scalable food supply chains.

: Dow AgroSciences focuses on biotechnology-driven crop solutions that improve yield, pest resistance, and stress tolerance. The company’s innovations contribute to reduced chemical inputs and enhanced agricultural productivity, supporting scalable food supply chains. ABS Global : ABS Global is a key player in animal biotechnology, providing advanced genetics and breeding technologies for livestock improvement. Its solutions enhance feed efficiency, disease resistance, and protein yield, directly supporting sustainable meat and dairy production.

: ABS Global is a key player in animal biotechnology, providing advanced genetics and breeding technologies for livestock improvement. Its solutions enhance feed efficiency, disease resistance, and protein yield, directly supporting sustainable meat and dairy production. Bayer CropScience AG : Bayer CropScience leverages biotechnology to develop genetically enhanced seeds and crop protection technologies. Its strategic investments in climate-resilient crops and digital farming tools reinforce its leadership in sustainable food and agricultural systems.

: Bayer CropScience leverages biotechnology to develop genetically enhanced seeds and crop protection technologies. Its strategic investments in climate-resilient crops and digital farming tools reinforce its leadership in sustainable food and agricultural systems. Camson Bio Technologies Ltd. : Camson Bio Technologies focuses on plant biotechnology and hybrid seed development, particularly in emerging markets. The company supports food security through improved crop performance, stress tolerance, and yield optimization.

: Camson Bio Technologies focuses on plant biotechnology and hybrid seed development, particularly in emerging markets. The company supports food security through improved crop performance, stress tolerance, and yield optimization. BDF Ingredients Zuchem : BDF Ingredients Zuchem specializes in fermentation-derived ingredients such as organic acids and specialty food additives. Its biotechnology-driven portfolio supports clean-label formulations and functional food applications across global food manufacturing.

: BDF Ingredients Zuchem specializes in fermentation-derived ingredients such as organic acids and specialty food additives. Its biotechnology-driven portfolio supports clean-label formulations and functional food applications across global food manufacturing. Monsanto: Monsanto has been a foundational force in agricultural biotechnology, pioneering genetically modified crops for yield enhancement and pest resistance. Its legacy technologies continue to influence modern biotech-driven farming and global food production efficiency.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Transgenic crops

Synthetic biotechnology-derived products

By Application

Animals

Plants

Others (micro-organisms)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

