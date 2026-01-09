Aurora Mobile Partners with Xiaoe to Enhance Interaction Efficiency and Support Sustainable Growth in Private Domain Ecosystems

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Xiaoe Inc. (“Xiaoe”) to integrate its intelligent push notification solution, JPush, into Xiaoe’s flagship private domain SaaS platform.

When operating private domains, a platform’s value lies not only in providing operational tools but also in enabling continuous and effective interactions between merchants and users. Missed service alerts and delayed notification can limit service coverage and weaken user engagement. Xiaoe acts as a bridge between brands and users, helping countless merchants build their digital presence. Recognizing the critical role that stable message delivery plays in shaping the user experience, Xiaoe will integrate JPush as a core infrastructure component to improve both the efficiency and reliability of its messaging system.

Xiaoe enables merchants to create a private, closed-loop customer journey that spans from capturing user interest and generating demand to user conversion and retention. In addition to content publishing tools, merchants need reliable channels to connect with users and engage with their communities. Timely delivery of service reminders, new product announcements, community engagement campaigns, and promotional offers is essential for driving user engagement. However, different mobile devices, system standby policies, and unstable network environments can all impact the timeliness of message delivery.

With JPush, Xiaoe has significantly improved message delivery rates. JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and Web, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu, ASUS and NIO Phone. Moreover, JPush intelligently selects the optimal channel for delivery based on device type and system-level restrictions. This helps reduce delays and message interceptions caused by system-level restrictions or background process limitations, enabling merchants to communicate key information more effectively with their target users.

In addition to improved and stable delivery, JPush offers advanced audience segmentation features, empowering merchants on the Xiaoe platform to deploy more refined operational strategies. The platform enables merchants to manage customer relationships and push personalized notifications to targeted user segments. This precision increases the relevance of messaging, reduces user burnout caused by irrelevant content, and boosts marketing effectiveness. Users that receive content that is directly aligned with their interests significantly enhances engagement. For merchants, JPush facilitates better service delivery, stronger user loyalty, and sustained output of high-quality offerings that support a thriving platform ecosystem.

This strategic partnership represents a shared commitment to strengthening platform service capabilities through technical integration. By leveraging JPush’s stable and efficient push infrastructure, Xiaoe will provide merchants with the enhanced tools needed to boost user engagement and operational efficiency. This partnership is poised to deliver robust technical support for the sustainable development of private domain ecosystems.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com