Mutuum Finance's Phase 7 is Surging as MUTM Growth Exceeds 300% Growth Since 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presales rarely stay quiet once momentum builds. When demand keeps rising across multiple stages, later phases tend to move faster and attract more attention. That is exactly what is happening with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) . Since early 2025, the project has recorded steady growth rather than sudden spikes. Now, Phase 7 is emerging as a clear inflection point. MUTM has already climbed more than 300% since its first presale stage, and participation continues to accelerate as supply tightens.





Mutuum Finance’s Presale

Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025 with a clear structure. The initial price was set at $0.01. From the start, each phase was designed with a fixed price and a fixed allocation. This meant demand, not speculation, determined how quickly each stage moved forward.

As interest increased, earlier phases sold out and pricing adjusted upward. By the time Mutuum Finance reached Phase 7, the token price had risen to $0.04. That represents more than 300% growth from Phase 1. This move did not happen overnight. It unfolded over time as participation expanded and confidence grew.

What stands out is consistency. Growth has been gradual but persistent, which often signals accumulation rather than short-term excitement. Market commentators suggest this kind of pattern is harder to sustain without real conviction from participants.

Phase 7 and Allocation Details

Phase 7 is priced at $0.04 and represents 5% of the total presale allocation. While earlier phases offered lower entry points, Phase 7 arrives at a moment when much of the early supply is already gone.

Mutuum Finance has a total token supply of 4B MUTM. Of that supply, 45.5% is allocated to the presale. This equals roughly 1.82B tokens available across all presale stages. As of now, around 825M tokens have already been sold. That means a significant portion of the presale allocation is no longer available.

This matters because remaining supply directly affects behavior. When fewer tokens are left at each stage, later buyers face tighter availability. Industry speculation often points to this phase of a presale as the point where urgency increases. Investors begin to realize that earlier pricing is no longer accessible.

Money Raised and Holder Growth

Beyond price movement, participation metrics tell a clear story. Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $19.6M so far. More than 18,800 holders are already involved. These numbers did not appear in a single wave. They grew steadily over time.

Wide holder distribution reduces concentration risk. It also suggests that interest is spread across many participants rather than a small group of wallets. Market commentators often view this as a healthier foundation, especially as a project moves closer to its next crypto milestones.

As Phase 7 progresses, demand appears to be holding firm. Each new allocation attracts attention from investors who missed earlier stages. That dynamic often accelerates phase sellouts as buyers compete for remaining supply.





Engagement Mechanics

According to the project structure, the official launch price for MUTM is set at $0.06. When viewed from Phase 7 pricing, this creates a clear comparison point. Phase 1 participants entered at $0.01 and are positioned for up to 500% appreciation by launch. Phase 7 participants are entering at $0.04, which still leaves room for upside relative to launch pricing.

Market commentators suggest that later presale phases often attract a different type of buyer. Instead of pure early adopters, participants at this stage tend to focus on reduced uncertainty. By Phase 7, much of the roadmap is visible, and confidence tends to be higher.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced features that keep engagement active during the presale. One example is the 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily contributor earns $500 in MUTM. This creates ongoing participation rather than one-time entries.

Such systems often help maintain visibility and activity, especially in later phases. Instead of slowing down, momentum can build as participants remain involved day after day. This feeds into the sense that Phase 7 is not just another stage, but a transition toward the final presale stretch.

Security and Preparation

Presale momentum is not only about pricing. Confidence matters just as much. Mutuum Finance has already completed an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol by Halborn Security. In addition, the project holds a 90/100 CertiK token scan score and runs a $50k bug bounty focused on identifying code vulnerabilities.

These steps are often seen as signals that a project is preparing for broader participation. Market commentators suggest that many investors wait for audits before committing larger amounts. By addressing security early, Mutuum Finance reduces one of the biggest barriers for later-stage buyers.

Earlier phases were about discovery. Phase 7 is about positioning. At this point, pricing has already moved significantly. Supply is tighter. Launch pricing is clearly defined. Participation metrics are visible.

With around $19.6M raised, over 18,800 holders involved, and more than 825M tokens already sold, the presale is no longer in its early chapter. Phase 7 represents a moment where supply, pricing, and confidence converge.