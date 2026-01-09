iHerb Strengthens Growing Domestic Business with Acquisition of Vitacost from Kroger

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb Holdings, LLC, one of the world’s largest online retailers specializing in health and wellness, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Vitacost.com, Inc. (“Vitacost”) from The Kroger Co. (“Kroger”). This acquisition is expected to significantly accelerate iHerb’s market presence in the U.S. and firmly establish the combined entity as a top online destination for health, nutrition and wellness products.

Vitacost: A Trusted Name in Wellness

Vitacost is a highly respected e-commerce brand specializing in a curated assortment of over 40,000 health-conscious products, including vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) and natural, organic and eco-friendly consumer goods. For more than 30 years, Vitacost has been a trusted source of product information and high-quality items for health-focused consumers.

Strategic Rationale and Acquired Assets

This strategic transaction is expected to accelerate iHerb’s scale in the U.S. market through the acquisition of the Vitacost brand, intellectual property and existing inventory, including its deep assortment of National and Owned Brands of healthy living products.

The combination of the two companies creates significant benefits:

: Vitacost customers will benefit from access to iHerb’s global supply chain efficiency, vast international brand portfolio and industry-leading fulfillment and customer engagement platform. Category Leadership: The transaction strengthens iHerb’s brand relationships and category leadership within the high-growth VMS and natural products space, including beauty, personal care, pet supplies and more.



“This is an exciting and highly complementary acquisition for iHerb,” said Emun Zabihi, Chief Executive Officer of iHerb. “Vitacost has a loyal customer base and deep assortment of products that aligns closely with our mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. This acquisition immediately expands our scale in the U.S., strengthens our relationships with key brands and adds a largely incremental customer base to iHerb’s platform. It also demonstrates our ability to grow through strategic acquisitions that complement our nearly 30-year history of organic growth.”

Transaction Details and Advisors

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ducera Partners, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to iHerb, and Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel. RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisor to Kroger, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP provided legal counsel.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, expected synergies, future financial and operating results, and management's plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause iHerb’s or Vitacost’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies from the transaction in the anticipated time frame or at all; the ability of iHerb to successfully integrate Vitacost’s operations; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; the effect of the announcement of the transaction on Vitacost’s customer relationships and operating results; and the effects of general economic, business and competitive conditions. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to iHerb or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. iHerb undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About iHerb Holdings, LLC

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from nearly 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves 15 million global customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com .