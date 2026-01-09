Pulmonary Function Testing Market Size to Hit USD 5.66 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.65% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonary Function Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Pulmonary Function Testing Market size was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.66 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period of 2026–2033.

The increasing incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, interstitial lung disease, and occupational respiratory disorders is significantly contributing to market growth. Pulmonary function testing devices are widely used for early diagnosis, disease progression monitoring, and treatment efficacy assessment in both hospital and outpatient settings. Technological advancements such as portable spirometers, digital integration, and improved sensor accuracy are further supporting market expansion.





Get a Sample Report of Pulmonary Function Testing Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8861

U.S. Pulmonary Function Testing Market Analysis:

The U.S. Pulmonary Function Testing Market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.25% during 2026–2033.

Market growth in the U.S. is driven by a high burden of respiratory disorders, strong adoption of preventive diagnostics, and well-established reimbursement frameworks. Increasing use of pulmonary function testing in primary care, pulmonology clinics, and home-care settings, along with rising awareness of early lung health assessment, continues to support sustained demand across the country.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

CAIRE, Inc.

COSMED srl

Schiller AG

GANSHORN Medizin Electronic GmbH

PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices

ndd Medical Technologies

KoKo PFT

Geratherm Medical AG

ECO MEDICS AG

Morgan Scientific

SIBEL, S.A.U.

Clarity Medical

Data Sciences International

IngMar Medical

JK Medical System

MEC COMPANY LTD

Medline Industries, LP

Recorders and Medicare Systems

Statistical Insights:

In 2025, over 545 million people globally were affected by chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for routine pulmonary function testing.

The U.S. accounted for approximately 30% of global pulmonary function testing revenues, supported by high diagnostic testing volumes and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Spirometry-based testing represented nearly 65% of pulmonary function test procedures, driven by its cost-effectiveness and widespread clinical adoption.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Patient Type

The adults led the market with a 45.27% share in 2025 due to the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma in adults. Pediatric segment is the fastest growing, registering a CAGR of 8.10% driven by increasing awareness of childhood respiratory conditions, government screening programs, and rising adoption of portable and home-based PFT devices for children, ensuring accurate monitoring from an early age.

By Application

Obstructive lung diseases dominated with 61.03% share in 2025. The increasing prevalence of these disorders and the emphasis on early diagnosis drive high demand. Restrictive lung diseases are growing the fastest at a CAGR of 5.27% attributed to rising incidences of interstitial lung disorders, fibrosis, and other pulmonary restrictions.

By Type

The hardware led the market with 45.19% share in 2025 as traditional spirometers, plethysmographs, and gas analyzers form the core of clinical diagnostics. Services are the fastest-growing segment, recording a CAGR of 5.42% due to the increasing adoption of outsourced services by healthcare providers to reduce operational burden and ensure device accuracy.

By End-User

Hospitals held 67.51% share in 2025 as they handle the majority of respiratory diagnostic procedures due to high patient volumes and advanced infrastructure. Home care settings are growing the fastest with a CAGR of 6.50% driven by the rising popularity of portable pulmonary function testing devices, telemedicine integration, and remote patient monitoring initiatives.

Need Any Customization Research on Pulmonary Function Testing Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8861

Key Pulmonary Function Testing Market Segments

By Patient Type

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Application

Obstructive Lung Disease

Restrictive Lung Disease

By Type

Hardware

Services

Software

By End-User

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the pulmonary function testing market and accounted for 41.38% of revenue share due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals and specialty clinics adopt advanced hardware and digital PFT solutions, where home care and portable testing devices are increasingly utilized.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the pulmonary function testing market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 7.27% due to rising respiratory disease prevalence and growing healthcare infrastructure.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , ZOLL introduced the use of z-scores in pulmonary function testing, offering a new and improved way to measure test results. This advancement enhances the accuracy and reliability of PFTs, contributing to better patient outcomes.

, ZOLL introduced the use of z-scores in pulmonary function testing, offering a new and improved way to measure test results. This advancement enhances the accuracy and reliability of PFTs, contributing to better patient outcomes. In February 2025, CAIRE, Inc. expanded its services by adding Accurate Biomed Services to its authorized service network, aiming to enhance support for medical equipment providers and oxygen therapy patients in the U.S.

Pulmonary Function Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.39 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.65 % From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Pulmonary Function Testing Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8861

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PFT DEVICE PRODUCTION & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you assess manufacturing scale and efficiency through annual production volumes, capacity utilization rates, and device yield benchmarks.

– helps you assess manufacturing scale and efficiency through annual production volumes, capacity utilization rates, and device yield benchmarks. MANUFACTURING LEAD TIME & QUALITY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS – helps you identify supply reliability risks by analyzing average lead times, defect rates, and production consistency across manufacturers.

– helps you identify supply reliability risks by analyzing average lead times, defect rates, and production consistency across manufacturers. CLINICAL USAGE & TEST VOLUME STATISTICS – helps you quantify real-world demand by tracking annual PFT test volumes, patient demographics, and disease prevalence across regions.

– helps you quantify real-world demand by tracking annual PFT test volumes, patient demographics, and disease prevalence across regions. END-USER ADOPTION & APPLICATION DISTRIBUTION INSIGHTS – helps you understand demand concentration by evaluating adoption rates across hospitals, clinics, and home-care settings, and test usage by disease type.

– helps you understand demand concentration by evaluating adoption rates across hospitals, clinics, and home-care settings, and test usage by disease type. INVESTMENT, FUNDING & CONSOLIDATION TRENDS – helps you gauge market momentum through venture funding levels, R&D spending intensity, M&A activity, and public funding for respiratory diagnostics.

– helps you gauge market momentum through venture funding levels, R&D spending intensity, M&A activity, and public funding for respiratory diagnostics. REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate market entry barriers and risk exposure by analyzing approval volumes, time-to-market, recalls, and regional regulatory differences.

Access Complete Report Details of Pulmonary Function Testing Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/pulmonary-function-testing-market-8861

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.