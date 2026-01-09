PRESS RELEASE

Memo Therapeutics AG Publishes BKPyV Infection Disease Burden Study in the Journal of Patient-Reported Outcomes

First conceptual model demonstrating the impact of BK polyomavirus on the health-related quality of life of kidney transplant recipients

Study conducted in partnership with Northwestern University and presented at the World Transplant Congress in August 2025

Schlieren / Zurich, Switzerland, 9 January, 2026 – Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”), a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines to treat viral infections and cancer, today announces the publication of a qualitative research paper titled ‘Development of a Conceptual Model of BKV Impacts on Health-Related Quality of Life in Kidney Transplant Recipients’ in the Journal of Patient-Reported Outcomes.

Conducted in partnership with Northwestern University, the paper establishes the first conceptual model demonstrating how BK polyomavirus (BKPyV) affects health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in kidney transplant recipients, providing crucial insights into patient experiences beyond clinical measures of kidney function.

The qualitative study involved in-depth interviews with 12 kidney transplant recipients who had experienced BKPyV infection, identifying multi-faceted effects spanning four key domains: perceived physical impacts, life disruption, emotional impacts, and interactions with healthcare systems. The model identified critical unmet needs and opportunities to improve care, including enhanced patient education before transplant, reduced variability in disease management, and integrated psychosocial support.

Jürgen Beck, CMO of MTx commented, “This important work deepens our understanding of the true impact of BKPyV on patients' lives, which is a crucial step toward improving patient outcomes and quality of life. The insights from this study underscore the importance of developing effective treatments like potravitug for the treatment of BKPyV in kidney transplant recipients, and reflect our commitment to deep patient engagement to ensure we understand the needs of the community.”

Courtney Hurt, Senior Project Manager at the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, added, “Understanding the effect that BK polyomavirus has on the daily lives of kidney transplant recipients helps us identify where we can better support patients through their treatment journey. This conceptual model provides a foundation for developing patient-reported outcome measures that truly reflect what matters to kidney transplant recipients.”

The full publication can be accessed here.

In July 2025, MTx announced promising topline results from its Phase II placebo-controlled clinical trial of potravitug for the treatment of BKPyV in kidney transplant recipients, later presented at the World Transplant Congress in August 2025. The therapy was previously awarded U.S. FDA Fast Track designation in May 2023 and EU orphan drug designation in December 2025.

About Memo Therapeutics AG

Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”) is a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines through the development of best-in-class antibodies to treat viral infections and cancer. The Company’s lead program, potravitug, targeting BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients is planned to start Phase III clinical development in 2026. BKPyV infections decrease kidney functionality and longevity, and reduce patient survival. Potravitug has the potential to become a first-in-class BKPyV disease-modifying therapy for kidney transplant patients with a market potential of up to $2bn p.a..

Alongside potravitug, MTx is focused on discovering novel antibody-target-pairs in oncology. Underpinning MTx’s core assets is its proprietary DROPZYLLA® technology, an antibody repertoire copying engine with high-throughput screening capabilities. MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich and backed by investors including Ysios Capital, Kurma Partners, Pureos Bioventures, Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital and Adjuvant Capital. Learn more at www.memo-therapeutics.com, and on LinkedIn.

About BK polyomavirus in kidney transplant recipients

More than 110,000 kidney transplants are conducted worldwide every year. BKPyV can become reactivated in up to 50% of these patients and up to 70% of patients with BKPyV viremia develop BKPyV nephropathy, which significantly increases the risks of kidney loss and patient death.