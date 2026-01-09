Avance Clinical to Showcase New Early Phase Center of Excellence at Biotech Showcase 2026

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, the award-winning Australian led, global CRO built exclusively to service the clinical research needs of biotech companies, announced today that its executive team will attend Biotech Showcase 2026 in San Francisco, January 12-14, to meet with innovative biotech sponsors and highlight the company’s newly launched Early Phase Center of Excellence for Biotechs.

Designed specifically for emerging biotechs, the Early Phase Center of Excellence brings together Avance Clinical’s scientific, regulatory, and operational experts to streamline first-in-human and proof-of-concept development. The Center of Excellence provides sponsors with enhanced support across protocol design, site selection, regulatory strategy, operational efficiency and translational data integration to accelerate decision-making and program development timelines.

Avance Clinical CEO Mark Harvill emphasized the importance of this milestone:

“Biotech innovators need partners who can deliver speed, quality, and strategic insight from the very start. Our Early Phase Center of Excellence is built to meet that need - combining our world-class operational capabilities with the advantages of running early-phase research. We’re excited to meet with sponsors at Biotech Showcase to show how we can help them reach critical early milestones faster, more efficiently, and with global regulatory confidence,” he said.

The Australian Advantage: A Development Pathway Designed for Biotechs

A key differentiator in Avance Clinical’s model is leveraging the Australian Advantage, including:

No IND required to begin many early-phase clinical trials, enabling startup in as little as 5–6 weeks .

to begin many early-phase clinical trials, enabling startup in as little as . Qualified and highly experienced Phase I units and bioanalytical laboratories with strong capabilities.

and bioanalytical laboratories with strong capabilities. Globally accepted data suitable for FDA and EMA submissions.

suitable for FDA and EMA submissions. Maximize Australia’s R&D tax incentive, up to 43.5% and favorable exchange rate, significantly reducing early clinical development costs.

Early Phase Optionality

Avance Clinical is also conducting early phase trials in the USA and UK in partnership with globally recognised Phase I facilities. This offers our clients unrivalled optionality to a global platform to accelerate their early phase clinical development program.

These benefits, paired with Avance Clinical’s seamless transition pathways into global Phase II studies, provide biotechs with a uniquely accelerated and cost-efficient development model.

A Strong Presence at Biotech Showcase 2026

During the conference, Avance Clinical will meet with biotechs seeking a partner capable of delivering rapid early-phase execution, robust scientific support, and global trial continuity. The team will share insights into its Rapid Startup Framework, global expansion capabilities, and how the Early Phase Center of Excellence is purpose-built to help sponsors deliver high-quality data earlier in development.

Ben Edwards, Chief Operating Officer at Avance Clinical said, “Biotech Showcase is one of the year’s most important gatherings for early-stage innovators, and we look forward to connecting with companies ready to move quickly and strategically. Avance Clinical has always been committed to helping biotech's succeed - and our new Center of Excellence strengthens that commitment to a new level.”

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO delivering high-quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and North America for biotechs. The company has won multiple Frost & Sulivan CRO Market Leadership and Customer Value Leadership Awards. With over 30 years of experience and deep expertise across more than 250 indications, Avance Clinical provides services from pre-clinical consulting to late phase trials, supported by best-in-class regulatory, clinical and operational expertise.

