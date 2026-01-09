CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card: From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges

SINGAPORE, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinUp announced the release of its 2025 Report Card, detailing a year of accelerated user growth, strengthened regulatory compliance, disciplined product execution, and expanding global presence.

As the digital asset industry moves steadily toward institutionalization and clearer regulatory standards, the report highlights how CoinUp and other second-tier exchanges are narrowing the gap with top-tier platforms through security, compliance, and sustainable strategy rather than short-term hype.





A Fourth Year At A Strategic Inflection Point

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2021, 2025 marked CoinUp’s fourth year of operation and a critical inflection point for the crypto exchange sector.

While market attention often centers on established leaders, CoinUp’s report card reflects the distinct pressures and opportunities faced by fast-growing exchanges balancing expansion, resilience, and trust.

Amid rapid market cycles, volatile sentiment, and intensifying competition, CoinUp prioritized long-term fundamentals over short-term visibility.

Data-Driven Growth Across Scale, Security, & Compliance

CoinUp’s global user base surpassed 10 million users across more than 200 countries, with peak daily trading volume reaching $5 billion and average daily volume exceeding $3 billion. CoinUp now supports 700+ spot trading pairs and more than 100 derivatives markets, ranking 30th on CoinMarketCap’s derivatives exchange list.

Capital confidence also strengthened, with average daily net capital inflows of $80 to $120 million and daily platform revenue of $1.2 to $1.8 million. The platform maintained $500 million in reserves, achieving 100% Proof of Reserves certification through an independent audit by CER , with no misappropriation or leverage usage. CoinUp has now recorded four consecutive years with zero major security incidents.

On the regulatory front, CoinUp achieved a major milestone by completing the filing of a Form D exempt offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, following its existing Canadian FINTRAC registration and U.S. MSB license. Passing the SEC’s comprehensive compliance review marked a significant step toward a more institution-ready operational model.

Meanwhile, CoinUp’s workforce expanded to nearly 1,000 employees, with operational hubs established in Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Abu Dhabi, supporting its global strategy.





Product Execution Anchored In Long-Term Usability

Derivatives trading accounted for over 80% of CoinUp’s total trading volume in 2025, making it the platform’s core competitive pillar. Rather than pursuing flashy campaigns, CoinUp maintained a steady monthly product update cadence.

Enhancements included leverage support up to 125x, a contract leaderboard, copy trading systems, and ongoing optimization of the contract experience fund, most recently refined in App version 6.0.5 .

CoinUp also expanded its suite of intelligent trading tools. AI-powered market analysis was integrated directly into K-line charts, enabling one-click access to trend analysis, support and resistance levels, and intraday strategy insights.

Additional tools, such as AI contract predictions, smart leverage recommendations, and automated trading bots, helped users of varying experience levels improve efficiency and manage risk.





CP Chain & The $CP Ecosystem

CoinUp took a major step forward last year via the launch of CP Chain and the introduction of the $CP token. Designed as CoinUp’s on-chain DeFi experimentation layer, CP Chain delivers 1,000+ TPS, 0.5-second confirmation times, and full EVM compatibility, bridging centralized and decentralized finance.

As the ecosystem’s sole utility and governance token, $CP supports trading discounts, staking, governance participation, payments, and Launchpad access. While $CP experienced volatility during 2025, its multi-utility design and buyback-and-burn mechanisms position it for longer-term ecosystem growth.

Building The “Crypto Oasis” Brand：Making Traders Feel Secure, Professional, and Warm

Throughout last year, CoinUp continued to advance its “Crypto Oasis” vision, symbolizing security, professionalism, and emotional reassurance through global brand engagement.

In 2025, CoinUp appeared at major industry events including TOKEN2049 Singapore, Consensus Hong Kong, Turkey Blockchain Week, the New York Times Square Nasdaq Billboard, and the Abu Dhabi Global Blockchain Show. Brand mascots CC and PP, two sea otters representing safety, speed, and stability, helped transform the vision from a slogan into a tangible user experience.





Looking Ahead 2026：The Road May Be Long, But Progress Will Be Made

CoinUp plans to expand into multi-asset trading, including forex, commodities, indices, and U.S. stocks, while accelerating growth in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The company will also continue pursuing additional licenses in regions such as the EU and Dubai, alongside ongoing investment in security, product optimization, community building, and commercialization..

About CoinUp

Founded in 2021 in Silicon Valley, CoinUp is a global one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform with a strong focus on derivatives trading. Guided by its “Crypto Oasis” vision, CoinUp is committed to delivering a secure, compliant, and user-centric trading environment while expanding across both centralized and decentralized finance.