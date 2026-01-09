Global MedTech and Healthcare IT Industry: Accelerating Digital Transformation in Patient Care

Boston, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global MedTech and Healthcare IT industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation, integrating advanced technologies such as electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and AI-driven clinical decision support systems to enhance care quality and operational efficiency worldwide. The latest BCC Research report: Global MedTech Healthcare IT Industry Competitive Landscape, analyzes the competitive dynamics of medical devices, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), and healthcare IT, highlighting market trends, innovations, and strategic moves shaping the future of patient-centric care.

The report highlights the global MedTech and Healthcare IT market, focusing on major companies, their innovations, and regulatory updates across the U.S., Europe, and Japan. MedTech encompasses technologies and devices that diagnose, treat, and improve health ranging from simple tools like thermometers to advanced devices such as pacemakers and insulin pumps as well as in-vitro diagnostics. Healthcare IT involves digital solutions for managing patient data, streamlining operations, and enhancing care delivery including EHRs and software systems.

Why This Report Matters Now

This report is highly relevant as it captures the rapid digital transformation of global healthcare systems. It offers insights into leading players, emerging technologies, and strategic moves like mergers and acquisitions driven by the growing need for cost-effective care, integrated EHR systems, and adoption of AI, telehealth, and cloud analytics. With healthcare shifting toward value-based patient-centric models, IT solutions are critical for improving decision-making, efficiency, and outcomes.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising Healthcare Expenditures: Healthcare spending is increasing globally as governments, private sectors, and individuals allocate more resources to improve medical infrastructure, adopt advanced technologies, and enhance patient care. This surge in investment fuels demand for innovative healthcare IT solutions that optimize operations and reduce costs.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer are becoming more widespread due to lifestyle changes and aging populations. Managing these diseases requires continuous monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and integrated care systems, which significantly boost the adoption of healthcare IT platforms.

Aging Population: The global population is aging rapidly, leading to higher healthcare needs and long-term care requirements. Older adults often require frequent medical attention and personalized treatment plans, driving demand for digital health tools, telemedicine, and electronic health records to ensure efficient and accessible care.

Interesting facts:

New continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, such as Eversense, have implantable sensors that remain in the body for 180 days without frequent replacements. Additionally, nanomaterials are improving the durability and functionality of medical implants, such as heart valves and joint replacements, by making them more biocompatible and resistant to wear.

Emerging startups:

Neuralink

Synchron

Paradromics

Sherlock Biosciences

Karius

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size of the medical device market?

The global market for medical devices was valued at $810.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by the end of 2030.

What is the projected market size of the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market?

The global market for IVD was valued at $94.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $153 billion by the end of 2030.

What is the projected market size of the healthcare IT market?

The global market for healthcare IT was valued at $410 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $2.3 trillion by the end of 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the Medtech and Healthcare IT market?

Rising healthcare expenditures, the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and the aging population are the three most important factors driving the market’s growth.

What are the main challenges in the market?

The major challenges in the medical devices market are stringent regulations and cybersecurity risks, which could hamper market growth during the assessment period.

