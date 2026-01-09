Crayhill and Monarch Launch Monarch JVT Funding to Provide $300 Million for Tax Credit Transfer Partnerships

ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crayhill Capital Management (“Crayhill”) and Monarch Private Capital (“Monarch”) are pleased to announce a strategic joint venture to facilitate hybrid preferred tax equity investments for renewable energy projects, including utility-scale solar, battery storage, and distributed generation projects. Crayhill has committed $300 million of capital into the joint venture, Monarch JVT Funding. Through Monarch’s best-in-class platform, the JV will invest in tax partnerships that will facilitate fair market value tax basis for renewable energy developers.

The JV is designed to provide a single-point solution that maximizes project tax credit value while minimizing transfer friction, supported by a single underwriting process and industry-standardized partnership and transfer documentation.

This partnership arose from Crayhill and Monarch’s familiarity and track record of success in tax equity-related transactions—success the firms expect to continue both together and independently.

Speaking about the new partnership, Crayhill’s Shweta Kapadia, MD of Power & Infrastructure said, “We’re excited to bring this new alternative to market. As an experienced partner and financier to development platforms with over 17 GW of utility-scale solar and battery projects financed, we appreciate the additional flexibility and simplicity this structure affords tax-inefficient developers, and those seeking more optionality relative to merchant and non-fixed contract economics. Combined with Crayhill’s pre-construction development capital, we now provide a complete pathway for renewable energy projects from early-stage development through tax-credit monetization.”

Bryan Didier, Partner and Managing Director – Energy at Monarch Private Capital, added, “We see continued demand for this single-source financing package and are proud to partner to bring this offering to market.”

