HomeSphere and Associated Materials Innovations Partner to Support Residential Builders

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeSphere, the leading platform connecting building product manufacturers to highly profitable mid-market home builders, has announced a new strategic collaboration with Associated Materials Innovations (AMI) to offer its builder members incentive savings on Gentek® Building Products and ASCEND® Composite Cladding.

Residential builders can access savings and streamline sourcing on exterior products, including Gentek vinyl siding, vinyl shakes and shingles, and vinyl soffits, and ASCEND Composite Cladding.

“AMI is a trusted source for products, service, and support,” said Associated Materials Innovations Business Director, Vinyl and Composite Cladding, Ryan Gibson. “Partnering with HomeSphere allows us to help thousands of builders streamline sourcing and provide top product choices to their customers.”

With a wide range of options in siding, windows, and metals, Gentek is the go-to brand for contractors, remodelers, builders, and architects seeking durability, style, and value. With trusted craftsmanship, durable finishes, and a wide range of styles and colors, Gentek delivers lasting value and performance.

ASCEND Composite Cladding, a first-of-its-kind solution from AMI, offers the authentic look of real wood, minimal maintenance, and efficient installation for one of the best overall values on the market. Both Gentek and ASCEND are backed by AMI’s strong legacy of innovation and service.

“We strive to offer competitive incentives to our builders from the top manufacturers in every category,” said HomeSphere President and CEO Greg Schwarzer. “Gentek vinyl products and ASCEND Composite Cladding give our builders more options to build beautiful homes with best-in-class materials, while protecting their margins in unpredictable times.”

About HomeSphere

Established in 1999, HomeSphere connects local and regional homebuilders to exclusive rebate offerings. HomeSphere’s builder network constructs and closes more than 250,000 new homes and units per year, making it the largest homebuilding group in the country by volume. Using HomeSphere’s award-winning rebate management platform, builders capture incentives on completed homes, discover new products for their future projects, and develop key relationships with the 80-plus manufacturers in HomeSphere’s preferred partner network. For more information about HomeSphere’s products and solutions for homebuilders and manufacturers, visit www.homesphere.com.

About Associated Materials Innovations

Associated Materials Innovations (AMI) is more than a building products supplier—we’re a partner in your success. Backed by a proven, expert-led sales structure, we deliver personalized support and real-world solutions that help window and siding professionals grow their business. With industry-trusted brands like ASCEND®, PRESERVATION®, Alpine, and Gentek® U.S., plus advanced tools and technology, AMI simplifies the process, reduces friction, and drives better outcomes from order to install. Build your advantage at associatedmaterialsinnovations.com.