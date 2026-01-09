iAltA Holdings Acquires BridgeFT

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAltA Holdings, the WestCap-backed private markets infrastructure company, today announced the acquisition of BridgeFT, a cloud-native, API-first wealth infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, fintech innovators, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients.



BridgeFT has been a leader in helping advisors and wealth technology companies unify critical client and portfolio data to power applications across the wealth management ecosystem. Its WealthTech API was the industry’s first WealthTech-as-a-Service platform, providing a single, open API that delivers access to financial data, analytics, and application services across custodians, portfolio systems, and back-office providers.



By eliminating the need for multiple, bespoke data integrations, BridgeFT enables wealth management firms and fintech companies to simplify their technology stacks, reduce development cost and complexity, and accelerate the creation of differentiated, next-generation applications.



“BridgeFT has been instrumental in helping the industry address one of its most persistent challenges—the disconnect between rapidly evolving client needs and deeply fragmented technology,” said Bill Crager, Founding Partner of iAltA. “This acquisition directly supports our mission to build a more connected wealth ecosystem, particularly as private markets become an increasingly important part of client portfolios. BridgeFT’s data infrastructure is a critical building block in that vision.”



Data underpins every aspect of the investment lifecycle—from positions and balances to holdings, transactions, and performance. Yet inconsistent data standards, proprietary systems, and disparate policies across providers have historically forced fintech companies and financial institutions to build and maintain costly custom integrations. BridgeFT simplifies access to this foundational data, allowing innovators to focus on building higher-value tools and delivering better experiences for advisors and their clients.



“iAltA is building the core data and intelligence infrastructure required for wealth managers to operate across both public and private markets,” said Dave Hagen, Chief Commercial Officer of BridgeFT. “BridgeFT was built to solve the hardest data problems in wealth management, and together with iAltA, we’re providing the normalized, scalable foundation the industry needs to deliver better advice, better insights, and better outcomes across the entire wealth ecosystem.”

About iAltA

iAltA is a private markets infrastructure company founded by industry leaders focused on solving systemic challenges with operator-caliber precision. Incubated and backed by WestCap, iAltA builds platforms that unify fragmented workflows, enhance transparency, and empower market participants across the investment lifecycle.

Visit www.ialta.com.