ROCKET DOCTOR AI INC. ANNOUNCES LISTED ISSUER FINANCING EXEMPTION (LIFE) NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocker Doctor AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Rocket Doctor AI”) (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 4,285,715 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of a minimum of approximately $3,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.85 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months following the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined).

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “LIFE Exemption”) to purchasers resident in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There will be an offering document related to the Offering that will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.rocketdoctor.ai. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Upon closing of the Offering, the Company may pay a (i) a finder’s fee equal to up to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and (ii) issue non-transferrable warrants of the Company exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 12 months from the Closing Date to acquire that number of Common Shares equal to 8% of the number of Units issued under the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.85, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for digital marketing and customer acquisition expenses, operating and administrative expenses (including salaries), research and development and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about January 19, 2026 (the “Closing Date”) and completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receiving subscriptions for the minimum amount of $3,000,000 under the Offering and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high- quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.