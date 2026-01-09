Veterans National Property Services, a Tampa Roofing Contractor, Rebrands as VNPS Roofing

TAMPA, FL, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans National Property Services, a service-disabled veteran-owned roofing company serving Tampa Bay since 2014, announces it now operates as VNPS Roofing. The rebrand reflects an organic evolution that’s been happening naturally in the community for years. Customers have been calling the company “VNPS Roofing” in conversation and even writing checks to that name.



“For years, I watched customers write ‘VNPS Roofing’ on checks and refer us that way to their neighbors,” said Ruben Calles, owner and founder. “At some point, you stop correcting people and start listening. Our customers were telling us who we really are. After more than a decade of focusing exclusively on roofing, it’s time we made it official.”

From Banking to Building: The VNPS Story

Ruben Calles founded Veterans National Property Services in 2014, bringing a unique combination of military discipline, commercial banking expertise, and entrepreneurial vision to Tampa Bay’s roofing industry. As a service-connected disabled veteran with experience as a Senior Commercial Relationship Manager at Mutual of Omaha Bank, Calles saw an opportunity to build a company that would serve the community with integrity while creating opportunities for fellow veterans.



The original name reflected Calles’ military background and an initial vision to offer comprehensive property services. However, within the first few years, the team discovered their true calling: roofing. Despite the broader “Property Services” name, VNPS quickly narrowed its focus and has worked exclusively in roofing, protecting Tampa Bay homes and businesses from Florida’s challenging weather conditions.



By 2016, just two years after founding, the company’s commitment to excellence earned them the Lutz Small Business of the Year award. This recognition validated that they were building something special in the Tampa Bay community.

A Customer-Driven Decision

The disconnect between the official business name and what customers actually called the company became increasingly apparent over the years. Homeowners naturally shortened the name in conversation, referrals, and on payment checks. Rather than fighting this natural shift, Calles recognized it as valuable market feedback.



“When I founded this company in 2014, I wanted to bring the same discipline and integrity I learned in military service to the Tampa Bay business community,” Calles explained. “We started with a broad vision, but we fell in love with roofing, with protecting our neighbors’ homes from Florida’s storms. VNPS Roofing simply reflects who we’ve become.”

Veteran Values Remain Core

The rebrand strengthens focus while preserving the company’s veteran heritage and founding values. VNPS, which will always stand for Veterans National Property Services, maintains its commitment to the veteran community through:

Veteran discounts for customers who have served

for customers who have served Active support for veteran causes and charities

for veteran causes and charities Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certification

certification Minority-owned enterprise status

“We’re not abandoning our roots; we’re growing into them,” Calles said. “VNPS will always honor where we came from. The rebrand just makes it easier for Tampa Bay to remember us when they need us most, whether that’s during hurricane season or when it’s time for a roof replacement.”

What’s Changing, What Stays the Same

VNPS Roofing operates as a DBA (Doing Business As) for Veterans National Property Services LLC. The legal entity, licensing, and certifications remain unchanged.

What stays the same:

Same ownership and leadership under Ruben Calles

Same experienced crews and quality standards

Same service area throughout Tampa Bay (Tampa, Carrollwood, Temple Terrace, Lutz, Northdale, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and surrounding communities)

Same phone number: (813) 609-5596

Same Florida roofing contractor license: CCC1332569

Same manufacturer partnerships with Owens Corning, Atlas Roofing, Duro-Last, Eagle Roofing, and Metal Roofing Systems

Same commitment to customers who have trusted VNPS for over a decade

What’s changing:

Official operating name: VNPS Roofing

Updated marketing materials reflecting the company’s roofing specialization

Enhanced brand clarity for new customers

“If you’ve trusted us to protect your home over the last decade, nothing about that trust changes, just our sign,” Calles emphasized.

Continued Growth and Community Commitment

The new name positions VNPS Roofing for continued growth in Tampa Bay’s competitive roofing market while honoring over a decade of customer relationships. The company’s response to Hurricane Milton (October 2024), when they mobilized rapidly to help Tampa Bay residents with roof repairs and replacements, demonstrated their ongoing commitment to the community during crisis.



The rebrand also reflects the company’s maturity as a roofing specialist. After over a decade of exclusive focus on residential and commercial roofing, from minor repairs to complete replacements, storm damage restoration to preventative maintenance, VNPS Roofing has earned the right to claim specialist status.



“Every time a hurricane threatens Tampa Bay, we’re out there protecting homes and helping families recover,” Calles noted. “That’s when the name really matters. People need to remember us quickly, refer to us easily. VNPS Roofing does exactly that.”

About VNPS Roofing

VNPS Roofing (formerly Veterans National Property Services) is a service-disabled veteran-owned roofing company serving the Greater Tampa Bay area since 2014. Founded by Ruben Calles, the company specializes in residential and commercial roofing services including roof repairs, replacements, new construction, storm damage restoration, and preventative maintenance.



As a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and minority-owned enterprise, VNPS Roofing is licensed and insured in the State of Florida (License #CCC1332569).



The company was named Lutz Small Business of the Year in 2016 and maintains partnerships with leading manufacturers, including its distinction as an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, as well as Atlas Roofing, Duro-Last, Eagle Roofing, and Metal Roofing Systems.



VNPS Roofing serves homeowners and businesses throughout Tampa, St. Petersburg, Carrollwood, Temple Terrace, Lutz, Northdale, Land O’ Lakes, and surrounding Tampa Bay communities.



For more information, visit www.vnpsroofing.com or call (813) 609-5596.



https://thenewsfront.com/veterans-national-property-services-a-tampa-roofing-contractor-rebrands-as-vnps-roofing/