Car-T Cell Therapy market to grow at a CAGR of 31 % during the forecast period (2025 – 2030): Wissen Research

Sheridan, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global Car-T Cell Therapy Market was valued at 5.2 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31 % during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Car-T Cell Therapy Market Summary

Car-T Cell Therapy Market Report Attributes Details Car-T Cell Therapy Market Size (2024) USD 5.2 Billion Car-T Cell Therapy Market Size (2030) USD 26.2 Billion CAGR 31 % Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Key Segments Covered CAR-T Cell Therapy Market by Product Type.



(Breyanzi, Carvykti, Kymriah, Tecartus, Abecma, Yescarta, Others)



CAR-T Cell Therapy Market by Disease Type.



(Leukaemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Others)



CAR-T Cell Therapy Market by Target Antigen.



(CD19, BCMA, Others)



CAR-T Cell Therapy Market by Patient Type.



(Adults, Children’s & Teenagers)



CAR-T Cell Therapy Market by End User Type



(Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Car-T Cell Therapy Market Size

The US held a majority share in the global car-t cell therapy market and is expected to grow at CAGR of 31.6 % during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Demonstrated high remission rates in certain relapsed/refractory blood cancers validates the therapy.

Growing understanding of immunology and T-cell biology enables refinement of the technology.

Unmet medical need in patients with relapsed or refractory cancers drives adoption.

Advancements in manufacturing processes aim to improve scalability and potentially reduce costs over time.

Opportunities

Expanding indications into solid tumor represents a major untapped market potential.

Development of "off-the-shelf" allogeneic CAR T therapies could reduce costs and manufacturing time.

Combining CAR T-cell therapy with other immunotherapies (like checkpoint inhibitors) could improve efficacy.

Growing focus on managing and mitigating severe side effects to improve patient outcomes and accessibility.





Key Insights from CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Analysis

CD19 by target antigen dominated the CAR T-Cell therapy market in the year 2024.

CD19 continued to dominate the CAR T-cell therapy market in 2024 due to its proven and high efficacy rates, particularly in treating relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies like acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), where clinical trials consistently report complete response rates often exceeding 70-90% for ALL and 40-65% for DLBCL. This success solidified CD19 CAR T therapies as the standard of care for these indications, leading to multiple FDA-approved products commanding the vast majority (often >90%) of the overall CAR T market share.

Hospitals held the largest market share by end user type in CAR T-cell therapy market in the year 2024.

Hospitals held the largest market share in the CAR T-cell therapy sector in 2024 due to their indispensable role in managing this complex treatment. CAR T-cell therapy necessitates specialized expertise across multiple disciplines, including oncology, immunology, and critical care, alongside sophisticated infrastructure such as Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant facilities for cell processing, advanced laboratories, and intensive care units capable of managing severe potential side effects like cytokine release syndrome.

Asia Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate in the car-t cell therapy market during the forecast period (2025–2030).

This is driven by a confluence of demographic, economic, and healthcare infrastructure factors. A primary driver is the significantly larger patient population suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumor across countries like China, India, and Japan, creating a vast unmet medical need that CAR T-cell therapies can address. Concurrently, substantial investments are being made by both governments and private entities to enhance healthcare infrastructure, including the establishment of advanced oncology centers and biotechnology hubs equipped to develop, manufacture, and administer these complex therapies. Rising disposable incomes in developing nations are gradually increasing patient access and affordability, while growing awareness among healthcare professionals and the general population about innovative cancer treatments is fueling demand.

