Kvika banki hf.: Announcement from Kvika's Nomination Committee regarding candidacy for the Board of Directors

Kvika banki hf.'s („Kvika“or „the Company“) Nomination Committee (“the Committee”) invites those interested to submit their nominations or candidacies to the Board of Directors of the Company to the Committee.

The Committee prepares and presents proposals for candidates for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and at shareholder meetings where board elections are on the agenda. The Committee's proposals shall aim to ensure that the Board of Directors is composed at any given time of diverse range of knowledge and experience that is useful to the Company in policymaking and monitoring in the environment in which the company operates at any given time.

The Nomination Committee has an advisory role in the selection of directors of Kvika and shall submit its proposals to a shareholders' meeting where board elections are on the agenda. In its work, the Committee shall be guided by the overall interests of all the Company's shareholders.

All board members must meet the requirements set out in the Company's Articles of Association and other legal requirements. The Procedural Rules of the Nomination Committee, the Company's Articles of Association and other documents are available on Kvika's website.

All nominations and candidacies for the Company's Board of Directors should be submitted, along with CV, to the Committee on a special form that can be found here.

Please note that the deadline for submitting candidacies and nominations to the Committee is 8th of February 2026 and they shall be sent to tilnefningarnefnd@kvika.is. The Committee will invite interested parties to meet with the Committee after the deadline.

Nominations and candidacies to the Board of Directors that are submitted after the deadline shall be directed to the Board of Directors, which will assess their validity and ensure that they are presented no later than two days before a shareholder meeting.

Important dates:

8th of February – Deadline for submitting candidacies and nominations to the committee

25th of February – Deadline for the committee to hand in report and submitting it‘s proposal

18th of March – Annual General Meeting

Please note that that the role of the Nomination Committee and the deadline for submitting candidacies do not limit the right to submit candidacies to the Company's Board of Directors before the general deadline for submitting candidacies expires.

For further information please see Kvika's website.

Kvika banki hf.'s Nomination Committee