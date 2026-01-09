Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Announces Strategic Collaboration and Partnership with Alamar Biosciences for the Transformative Bio-Hermes Studies

WASHINGTON, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation ® (GAP) is pleased to welcome Alamar Biosciences , a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, to the Bio-Hermes studies. This collaboration will enhance the unique, observational platform studies that compare blood-based and digital biomarkers across a broad range of clinical cognitive conditions — along with MRI and PET images in Bio-Hermes-002 —as well as numerous races and ethnicities to generate data that may help predict, detect and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Alamar Biosciences will gain access to biospecimens and data for both sets of the Bio-Hermes-001 and Bio-Hermes-002 studies. Bio-Hermes biospecimens are routinely used for biomarker discovery, analytical validation, clinical utility, and clinical validation studies.

The Bio-Hermes-001 study compared the results of blood and digital biomarkers with brain amyloid PET scans or cerebrospinal fluid assays in over 1000 community-based participants throughout the US. The study revealed a strong correlation between several blood tests, particularly pTau-217, with the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain, a diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. This relationship was demonstrated across the entire study population including the 24% percent of Bio-Hermes participants from African American, Latino and other traditionally underrepresented communities, an unprecedented level of diversity.

“We’re proud to partner with Alamar Biosciences on the Bio-Hermes studies,” said John Dwyer, President of GAP. “Our shared goal is to advance the detection of underlying pathologies, improve the care of patients with Alzheimer's, and accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures for this progressive and fatal disease. Alamar Biosciences’ cutting-edge technology expands the range of what we can measure with a level of precision and efficiency that will make a substantial contribution to patient care and to AD research at a pivotal moment for the field.”

The Bio-Hermes-002 study is gathering data related to the ability of each biomarker in the study, or combination of biomarkers, to not only diagnose but also predict the accumulation of amyloid and tau in the brain – hallmark characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are excited to partner with Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation,” said Dr. Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. “Incorporating high sensitivity and proteoform-specific NULISA™ data from our comprehensive CNS disease panel including brain-derived phosphorylated Tau species into the Bio-Hermes dataset will provide new insights into Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia and lead to discovery of new biomarkers for early diagnosis, staging and prognosis.”

Data from the Bio-Hermes-001 study is now available on the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative’s AD Workbench through the, AD Discovery Portal . Data from the Bio-Hermes-002 study will be stored on the AD Workbench from the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI). The AD Workbench is a global, secure, cloud-based data sharing and analytics environment that enables researchers worldwide to share, access, and analyze data across multiple platforms. After the study is closed, the data from Bio-Hermes-002 will eventually become available to Alzheimer’s researchers worldwide as part of the Alzheimer’s Disease Discovery Initiative’s AD Workbench.

Alamar Biosciences joins a long list of industry leaders who are partners in these studies, including Biogen and Eli Lilly and Company , IXICO , and Roche along with a growing list of exceptional partners providing blood-based biomarker assessments or digital assessments for Bio-Hermes-002. To date, the partners include AINOSTICS , Beckman Coulter Diagnostics , Cambridge Cognition Limited , Cognivue , Cumulus Neuroscience Limited , Fujirebio , iLoF , LifeArc , Linus Health , Lucent Diagnostics--a Quanterix brand , Sunbird Bio , and ViewMind .

For more information about the Bio-Hermes-002 study and how to participate, visit https://globalalzplatform.org/ .

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP):

The international nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments with a commitment to lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting inclusivity in research studies, and celebrating the citizen scientists who make research possible.

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company’s proprietary NULISA™ Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.