newcleo Appoints Elisabeth Rizzotti as Deputy CEO and Jon Stranske as Group CFO

PARIS, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- newcleo, a pioneer in advanced modular reactor technology, today announced two key leadership appointments: the promotion of co-founder Elisabeth Rizzotti to Deputy Chief Executive Officer and the appointment of Jon Stranske as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Elisabeth Rizzotti has served as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Italy for newcleo since the company’s founding in 2021. A physicist by training, Rizzotti began her career in Geneva, Switzerland at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) before joining Accenture, where she spent over a decade in strategic consulting for financial services clients. She went on to hold senior leadership roles in retail banking, marketing, and communications at UBI Banca, one of Italy's largest banking groups at the time.

In her new role as Deputy CEO, Ms. Rizzotti will continue to oversee global operations while working closely with CEO Stefano Buono on the company's strategic direction.

Jon Stranske joins newcleo with a distinguished track record as a strategic finance executive who has successfully led companies through critical growth phases. Most recently serving as SVP of Financial Planning and Analysis at NASDAQ-listed Certara, he has a history of building scalable finance functions and driving digital transformation.

Stranske brings to newcleo an extensive background in technology and life sciences companies, with expertise in capital structure strategy, M&A transactions, and stakeholder management. He played a crucial role in leading GeneDx through a successful $500 million listing at a $3 billion valuation. At Univision Communications, a $3 billion multimedia company, Stranske served as SVP Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance, where he directed quarterly earnings preparation and managed communications with lenders and PE sponsors.

“These leadership appointments come at a pivotal time as we advance our nuclear energy and fuel recycling business and prepare for expected strong growth ahead,” said Stefano Buono, Founder and CEO of newcleo. “Elisabeth's promotion to Deputy CEO recognizes her instrumental role in building newcleo from the ground up and her deep understanding of our technology and operations. Jon's proven ability to build investor confidence, scale finance operations, and guide companies through complex transactions will be invaluable as we continue to establish newcleo as a leader in advanced nuclear technology and fuel recycling.”

“I am honored to take on this new role as Deputy CEO,” said Rizzotti. “Having been part of newcleo's journey from the very beginning, I'm excited to continue working alongside Stefano and our exceptional team to drive our strategic vision forward while maintaining our operational excellence across all markets.”

“Joining newcleo at this transformative moment in the company's evolution is very exciting,” said Stranske. “The company's innovative approach to advanced modular reactor technology, combined with its strong commitment to producing Sustainable Nuclear Fuels, represents a compelling opportunity to contribute to the clean energy transition while building a world-class finance organization.”

These leadership appointments reinforce newcleo's commitment to building a robust organizational foundation as the company continues to advance its nuclear licensing efforts in France and the deployment of its technology in other jurisdictions, including the US. newcleo is developing advanced, lead-cooled fast reactors (LFRs) and recycling facilities to produce mixed-oxide (MOX) fuel – a Sustainable Nuclear Fuel made from reprocessed nuclear waste – to create safer, cleaner, and more efficient nuclear power.

About newcleo



Since launching in 2021, newcleo has quickly established itself as an innovator in the field of nuclear energy. newcleo is working to design, build, and operate Gen-IV Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) that are cooled by liquid lead and fueled by reprocessed nuclear waste.

Through an innovative combination of existing and proven technologies, and by reviving a nuclear industry model based on the manufacture and multi-recycling of mixed-oxide fuel, newcleo aims to close the nuclear fuel cycle while safely producing clean, affordable, and practically inexhaustible energy required for low carbon economies.

With €70 million in revenue in 2024, €570 million of private funding and over 100 partnerships and collaborations across the nuclear industry, the growth of the newcleo group is supported through the targeted acquisition of key companies with strong capabilities in nuclear engineering, manufacturing, and waste management.

Through its workforce of over 900 highly qualified employees across France, Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia and the UK, newcleo is not only developing and delivering the skills and services required for the group's own ambitious project timelines but also supporting the development of Small Modular Reactor supply chains in Europe and beyond.

Visit newcleo at https://www.newcleo.com

For media enquiries



Newcleo press office

media@newcleo.com

European media enquiries

newcleo@brunswickgroup.com

US media enquiries

newcleo@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfbcda8d-ea35-4eb7-bc74-f9d31921433a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09d847c6-40b6-4602-a747-7ffef16974f0