Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2026

Litgrid AB plans to announce its results for 2026 and convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:





• 27.02.2026 – interim information for the 12 months of 2025;

• 25.03.2026 – audited Integrated Annual Report, consisting of a set of management and sustainability reports and financial statements;

• 25.03.2026 – notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 17.04.2026 – resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 08.05.2026 – interim information for the three months of 2026;

• 07.08.2026 – interim integrated report for the 6 months of 2026;

• 06.11.2026 – interim information for the 9 months of 2026.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu