ENvue Medical Launches Program to Address Patient Pain and Discomfort with Indwelling Nasogastric Tubes Based on Previously Published, Peer-Reviewed Clinical Research

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) (NASDAQ: NAOV) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a medical technology company specializing on the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings, today announced the launch of a new development and integration program leveraging vibration-based technology from its NanoVibronix division to address pain and discomfort associated with indwelling nasogastric (NG) tubes.

Nasogastric tubes are among the most widely used devices in hospital care and are frequently required to remain in place for extended periods. While clinically essential, indwelling NG tubes are commonly associated with nasal and throat discomfort during the dwell phase, an issue for which limited mitigation options currently exist.¹,²,³

The newly launched program builds on previously published, peer-reviewed clinical research (link to full publication) demonstrating that surface acoustic wave micro-vibration technology applied to nasogastric tubes can reduce friction at the tube–tissue interface during indwelling use.4

Doron Besser, MD, CEO of ENvue Medical, commented, “We believe that this program represents a disciplined platform expansion initiative focused on improving the overall enteral care experience by addressing patient comfort during prolonged NG tube use. While this initiative is exploratory in nature and does not represent a commercial product launch or regulatory clearance announcement, we believe the data will be invaluable for our ongoing commercial efforts of our technology.”

Dr. Besser continued, “Enteral care does not end with accurate placement. This program reflects our strategy of responsibly extending the ENvue Platform to address clinically meaningful aspects of patient experience using validated technology we already own. This initiative aligns with our long-term strategy to expand beyond tube placement accuracy and support end-to-end enteral care, including workflow efficiency and patient experience, while maintaining capital discipline.”

The integration program will focus on technical feasibility, clinical pathway assessment, and regulatory and quality considerations to determine how vibration-based comfort technology could be incorporated into ENvue’s broader enteral ecosystem in the future.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing on the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

